Americans spend the night after the election mocking the president with #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words

The cable news is littered with warnings about coronavirus and punditry about former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). But Americans flipped to something more entertaining: mocking the president.

In a trending Twitter hashtag Wednesday night, users came up with ideas for what might be making President Donald Trump nervous. The president has spent the majority of the last few weeks clamoring to appear in early Democratic Primary states, even though he doesn’t have a viable Republican opponent. His supporters desperately tried to get Republicans to support Sanders in the South Carolina race because he thought Sanders would be easier to beat. But Trump has also looked to Biden as a serious challenger, as evidenced by his work to take Biden down for the last several years with the aid of Ukraine.

That, along with mockery of other Republican Trump allies, is how many found the funny after a long election night.

Check out the best of the best below:

Democratic voters are motivated. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 5, 2020

Democratic nominee: Joe Biden#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) March 5, 2020

Mention his tiny hands #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/9C6WH0Wi8Q — Rachel, Patron Saint of Ratchet (@Rachels_Ratchet) March 5, 2020

Drive thru is closed!

#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 5, 2020