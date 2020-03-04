Americans spend the night after the election mocking the president with #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
The cable news is littered with warnings about coronavirus and punditry about former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). But Americans flipped to something more entertaining: mocking the president.
In a trending Twitter hashtag Wednesday night, users came up with ideas for what might be making President Donald Trump nervous. The president has spent the majority of the last few weeks clamoring to appear in early Democratic Primary states, even though he doesn’t have a viable Republican opponent. His supporters desperately tried to get Republicans to support Sanders in the South Carolina race because he thought Sanders would be easier to beat. But Trump has also looked to Biden as a serious challenger, as evidenced by his work to take Biden down for the last several years with the aid of Ukraine.
That, along with mockery of other Republican Trump allies, is how many found the funny after a long election night.
Check out the best of the best below:
#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
Greta Thunberg made TIME!! pic.twitter.com/QexuUrsPO7
— Liz (@JustMyTweet) March 4, 2020
Putin won’t return calls.#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/dnh5XBV11Y
— CK (@charley_ck14) March 4, 2020
Tax returns are released. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/U0AtbjYreG
— Jen (@JenTusch) March 5, 2020
#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
Melania actually likes Canada pic.twitter.com/4bMlx8VwhE
— Cool Chris (@CoolChris_1) March 5, 2020
Ivanka blocks his number. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/KbbZOZ5181
— Jen (@JenTusch) March 5, 2020
No more spray tans #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/8XFxeqwVtb
— Mꜱ.WᴏɴᴅᴇʀKᴀᴛ💫 (@WonderKat365) March 4, 2020
Democratic voters are motivated. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 5, 2020
Eric is your son. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/ZHlx1qexw2
— Dan Levey (@iamdanlevey) March 5, 2020
Democratic nominee: Joe Biden#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) March 5, 2020
Mention his tiny hands #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/9C6WH0Wi8Q
— Rachel, Patron Saint of Ratchet (@Rachels_Ratchet) March 5, 2020
Intelligent women are near #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/tN96C8u1wL
— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) March 5, 2020
#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words Somebody’s wearing a wire pic.twitter.com/yKTjlwEt4E
— cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) March 5, 2020
Bloomberg/Steyer buys Fox News #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/7JZfKyo6Q5
— R2 (@reblemon) March 5, 2020
Drive thru is closed!
#MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 5, 2020
Melania‘s tell-all book. #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words pic.twitter.com/TbTDfezJEt
— Rachel, Patron Saint of Ratchet (@Rachels_Ratchet) March 5, 2020