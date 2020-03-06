Quantcast
Amtrak cutting service between NYC and DC as coronavirus panic spreads from airports to train stations

Published

1 hour ago

on

The transportation impacts of the coronavirus epidemic continued to expand on Friday after Amtrak announced “temporary adjustments” to their schedule due to “reduced demand” for transportation.

“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or canceling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impacts to customers,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Journalist Mike Valerio of WUSA-TV reports that Amtrak is suspending the Acela nonstop route between Washington, DC and New York City.

