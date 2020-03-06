Amtrak cutting service between NYC and DC as coronavirus panic spreads from airports to train stations

The transportation impacts of the coronavirus epidemic continued to expand on Friday after Amtrak announced “temporary adjustments” to their schedule due to “reduced demand” for transportation.

“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or canceling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impacts to customers,” Amtrak said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Mike Valerio of WUSA-TV reports that Amtrak is suspending the Acela nonstop route between Washington, DC and New York City.

LATEST >> Amtrak SUSPENDING Acela Nonstop service between DC & NY because of #coronavirus reducing demand…

Starting Tuesday, March 10, (Trains 2401, 2402, 2403) suspended until Tuesday, May 26.#breaking @WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) March 6, 2020

Amtrak cutting service citing reduced demand after coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rqVEtYXINI — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) March 6, 2020