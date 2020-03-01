Amy Klobuchar event canceled in Minnesota after protesters storm the stage chanting ‘Free Myon’ Burrell

Myon Burrell is serving a life sentence for the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. He maintains he never committed it, however. Burrell was just a child and activists criticize Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) who was the county attorney at the time.

Burrell claims that Klobuchar “gave the police free rein and said, ‘Just bring me back a conviction,'” without actually looking on the evidence.

In an ABC News interview, Burrell said Klobuchar is the “source of everything that happened.”

“That’s what the district attorney’s job is, is to either charge or not charge. You never took the time to look into this case. You never took the time to go and actually see, is this true or is this false? You know what I mean?” Burrell said of Klobuchar.

See the videos of the protest below:

Only 8 minutes until @amyklobuchar is supposed to take the stage and protesters still stand there chanting “Free Myon” pic.twitter.com/7JrOhYOlOP — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 2, 2020

This is ongoing – the protestors have been on stage here in Minneapolis for close to an hour now, and Klobuchar’s event was scheduled to begin 25 min ago pic.twitter.com/39efwLrcQJ — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 2, 2020