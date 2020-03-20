Quantcast
Connect with us

‘An utter disgrace’: GOP stimulus plan would cut taxes for corporations while denying benefits to poorest

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Senate Republicans are using the COVID-19 pandemic to cut corporate taxes again and stop you from getting paid sick leave.”

“Heartless,” “cruel,” and “appalling” were just some of the adjectives progressive critics and analysts used late Thursday to describe the Senate GOP’s newly unveiled trillion-dollar economic stimulus package which—by design—would completely deny direct cash payments to the poorest Americans while cutting taxes for corporations, dishing out tens of billions in bailout funds to major industries, and restricting paid leave benefits that were just signed into law this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Senate GOP package is an utter disgrace,” tweeted Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO. “It gives free money to corporations, ignores the health crisis, and does nothing to keep people working or help the unemployed. The labor movement will oppose this Main St. bailout of Wall St. with everything we have.”

“I don’t know how else to describe this but wantonly wicked. The poorest get zero; low-income households get half of what middle-income households get; and a kid counts for 40% of an adult.”
—Daniel Hemel, University of Chicago Law School

The Republican plan, released as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen, would provide means-tested cash payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child, with the precise amount dependent upon 2018 tax filings.

“Taxpayers with little or no income tax liability, but at least $2,500 of qualifying income, would be eligible for a minimum rebate check of $600 ($1,200 married),” the Republican proposal states. “Qualifying income includes earned income, as well as Social Security retirement benefits and certain compensation and pension benefits paid to veterans.”

Observers were quick to point out a gaping hole in the Republican plan: Adults with no qualifying income would get nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how else to describe this but wantonly wicked,” said Daniel Hemel, a tax expert at the University of Chicago Law School. “The poorest get zero; low-income households get half of what middle-income households get; and a kid counts for 40% of an adult.”

Kyle Pomerleau, an economist and resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, estimated that “roughly 64 million filers earning less than $50k would not receive the full rebate amount of $1,200/$2,400” under the GOP proposal.

“For a single filer, income must be at least about $23k to get the full $1,200,” Pomerleau noted. “For married couple filing jointly, [adjusted gross income] must be about $47k to get the full $2,400.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pitched the GOP proposal as a starting point for stimulus negotiations with the Democratic Party, but Democratic leaders quickly dismissed the plan as a non-starter.

“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal, and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement Thursday night.

Even two Republican lawmakers—Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)—dismissed the plan as regressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

While skimping on aid low-income Americans, the Republican proposal—formally known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act—contains generous gifts for big corporations and billions in relief for industries hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, including $50 billion for airlines.

The 247-page Republican legislation, according to the New York Times, “includes a raft of temporary changes to the tax code that would reduce the tax liability of large corporations, many of them overriding provisions in the 2017 tax overhaul that were meant to raise revenue to offset corporate rate cuts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill would also “place new limits on a paid-leave program that Congress passed and Mr. Trump signed into law this week,” the Times reported, “shielding small business owners from any costs of paid leave for workers affected by the virus—and limiting how much pay those workers could receive if they are forced to stay home.”

“Senate Republicans are using the COVID-19 pandemic to cut corporate taxes again and stop you from getting paid sick leave,” tweeted advocacy group Swing Left. “They called it the CARES Act because Mitch CARES about big businesses, not you.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kansas GOP official says lack of Chinese people has spared his state from coronavirus

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

A Republican official in Kansas this week said that his state has been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic so far because it doesn't have as many Chinese people as other states and countries around the world.

The Kansas City Star reports that Marvin Rodriguez, the Republican Chairman of the Riley County Commissioners, said that Kansas's problems with the virus would be much worse if it had a large number of Chinese immigrants like they have in Italy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Distrust of media and belief in Trump has put his supporters at greater risk from pandemic: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

According to a report from Axios, the combination of an undying belief in the leadership abilities of Donald Trump and a mistrust of the media will likely lead followers of the president in rural communities to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic -- possibly even harder than in densely-populated cities.

The report begins by stating, "The demographics, work patterns and media habits of President Trump's base are putting many of his supporters at elevated risk for the health and economic impacts of coronavirus, " before adding, "National surveys, including the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, found that Republicans and Midwesterners have been more likely to respond with less urgency than Americans who identify as Democrats or live in coastal centers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYC Mayor de Blasio reveals White House refusing to return calls pleading for pandemic help

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Making an extended appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that he is no longer able to get any responses from White House officials who are ignoring his pleas for help with his city's coronavirus pandemic crisis.

During his explanation of what New York City is going through he lamented, "The federal government doesn't even exist at this moment."

Addressing multiple questions from the MSNBC panel, de Blasio noted that New York City is leading the country into coronavirus infections and yet it appears little to no help is coming from Donald Trump's administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image