And then there were two: Biden and Sanders debate with coronavirus on everyone’s mind
In the midst of a global health crisis that has disrupted daily life and heightened anxieties for millions of Americans, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday urged people showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to seek medical attention without fear of the cost.But the remaining major Democratic candidates offered two starkly different images of leadership in a time of crisis. Biden insisted that the federal government should help pay consumers’ bills in this unusual time, while Sanders focused in particular on how the coronavirus pandemic underscores the…
2020 Election
And then there were two: Biden and Sanders debate with coronavirus on everyone’s mind
In the midst of a global health crisis that has disrupted daily life and heightened anxieties for millions of Americans, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday urged people showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to seek medical attention without fear of the cost.But the remaining major Democratic candidates offered two starkly different images of leadership in a time of crisis. Biden insisted that the federal government should help pay consumers’ bills in this unusual time, while Sanders focused in particular on how the coronavirus pandemic underscores the... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden vs Bernie still means something
Bernie Sanders didn't drop out of the presidential race at his Burlington, Vermont, press conference last Wednesday, but he sure sounded like he sees the writing on the wall: He knows he will not be the Democratic nominee.
This article first appeared in Salon.
After a string of strong finishes against a crowded field in the first few primary states, Sanders' revolution seems to have succumbed to the strength of former Vice President Joe Biden's coalition. Biden currently holds a delegate lead of around 150 after he won 15 states on Super Tuesday and last Tuesday.
2020 Election
Georgia postpones 2020 Democratic Party primary over COVID-19 coronavirus: report
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the state's 2020 Democratic Party primary due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
"Georgia elections officials will postpone the presidential primary scheduled for next week because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the second state forced to push back a vote in the race for the White House due to the outbreak," the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. "The state rescheduled the vote previously scheduled for March 24 to May 19, the same date as a primary for a sweep of local, state and federal offices, elections officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution."