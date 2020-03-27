Andrew Cuomo busts Trump for ‘grossly uninformed’ tweet about New York ventilators

President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables by blaming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his state’s shortage of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic — but the Democratic governor isn’t taking the president’s finger pointing lying down.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Cuomo on Friday fired back at Trump after the president claimed on Twitter that New York is sitting on a stockpile of ventilators that the state “must distribute NOW!”

Cuomo called Trump’s tweet “incorrect and grossly uninformed” and pointed out that the ventilators are being held in a stockpile only temporarily, and will be sent out to hospitals when they reach their projected peak in concurrent coronavirus cases in the next three weeks.

Trump this week scuttled a deal with General Motors to mass produce additional ventilators, and then blamed the company for supposedly asking for too much money, despite the fact that Congress has just passed a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill.

Trump then went on Fox News and downplayed New York’s demand for ventilators and said they didn’t really need the 30,000 ventilators that Cuomo has been demanding.