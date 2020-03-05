Andrew Gillum says Sanders can’t win Florida after Cuba praise: ‘Like listening to Trump after Charlottesville’

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders is facing a bloodbath in his state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Gillum told radio host David Axelrod that Sanders’ recent praise of the Castro regime in Cuba had hurt his presidential campaign in Florida.

“My guess is it will likely be a Biden runaway,” Gillum explained. “Those comments will live for a lot of people.”

Gillum recounted what Colombian-American had told him.

“She said, listening to Sanders romanticize or give credit to the Castro regime literacy reading program is like listening to Donald Trump after Charlottesville saying there are good people on both sides,” he recalled. “That’s how deep this hit in those communities.”

