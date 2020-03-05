Quantcast
Connect with us

Andrew Gillum says Sanders can’t win Florida after Cuba praise: ‘Like listening to Trump after Charlottesville’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders is facing a bloodbath in his state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Gillum told radio host David Axelrod that Sanders’ recent praise of the Castro regime in Cuba had hurt his presidential campaign in Florida.

“My guess is it will likely be a Biden runaway,” Gillum explained. “Those comments will live for a lot of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillum recounted what Colombian-American had told him.

“She said, listening to Sanders romanticize or give credit to the Castro regime literacy reading program is like listening to Donald Trump after Charlottesville saying there are good people on both sides,” he recalled. “That’s how deep this hit in those communities.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner rakes in $25 to 50 million thanks to tax cuts he and Ivanka Trump championed

Published

1 min ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

After selling his stake in a company that invested in Opportunity Zones that offered the tax breaks he pushed, President Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, cashed in to the tune of between $25 million to $50 million, according to a report from the Associated Press. The move has sparked criticism from some who say Kushner used his position in the White House for profit.

"A filing at the Office of Government Ethics released Monday shows that Kushner received permission to defer capital gains taxes on the sale of his stake in Cadre, a digital platform for smaller investors in commercial properties," the AP reports. "Kushner's holding in the private Cadre was worth between $25 million and $50 million, according to a financial disclosure report he filed with federal ethics officials last year."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans tell the Supreme Court to force Trump to turn over his taxes

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Republicans are demanding that the Supreme Court stand up for the Manhattan District Attorney's office as it fights for subpoenas of President Donald Trump's taxes.

Newsweek reported that 37 Republicans have signed onto a brief demanding the High Court uphold the DA. The brief was filed Monday by the Republicans, including former members of Congress and the Executive Branch as well as notorious Trump antagonists George Conway and John Dean.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s ‘big win’ for Black America is actually a sleazy giveaway for his family: columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

New York Magazine reporter Jonathan Chait issued a stunning fact-check on one of President Donald Trump's greatest lies about his efforts for the Black community.

Trump's interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity made news for his bizarre claims about the coronavirus having a lot lower mortality rate than what the World Health Organization is reporting (3.4 percent).

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image