Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu

In a tweet this Tuesday, conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter shared a graph from Business Insider that she claimed to show that coronavirus is less deadly than the seasonal flu. But it turns out Coulter may have misread the graph, as many on Twitter pointed out.

“For people under 60, coronavirus is LESS dangerous than the seasonal flu,” she wrote.

For people under 60, coronavirus is LESS dangerous than the seasonal flu: pic.twitter.com/3EFzUSaOVo — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 24, 2020

The graph, which compared the CDC’s flu statistics with South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention statistics, didn’t reflect what Coulter claimed, and her critics on Twitter made sure to let her know.

As a representative of the master race, one would think you’d be smarter than this. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 24, 2020

She’s really quite stupid. — The Duckman))) (@bigbridontknock) March 24, 2020

Imagine posting online that you can’t understand grade school math. HINT: the numbers for 18-49 and 50-59 for flu are SMALLER than those for COVID-19. Since it is percent of people who die, BIGGER NUMBER BAD. Hope this helps. — Bronson Tucker (@BronsonT518) March 24, 2020

“Decimal places — are they a libtard plot?” – Ann Coulter — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) March 24, 2020

The non-matching age categories are a delicious cherry on this misinformation sundae. — Dan Miller (@meelar) March 24, 2020

Even your own chart disagrees with you. Maybe sit this one out. Honestly not sure your take is what the situation needs. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 24, 2020

She was trained that data is not important as long as you have a good headline and say it with confidence — 🍄Dotard J. Trumpanzee™️🍄 (@realdrumpfdon) March 24, 2020

Also of note, this is South Korea’s death rate. Basically everywhere else has been worse. — Donovan Mitchell is the true 45 (@cyniclakecity) March 24, 2020

check it again you fucking idiot — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) March 24, 2020

I wasn’t aware that she was a medical doctor or had a PhD in epidemiology. She must have gone to the same school as Hannity, Alex Jones, and Jim Bakker. Good thing they’re here to save us all from those lying scientists and healthcare professionals. Whew, bullet dodged! — Tracy Veara (@TracyVeara) March 24, 2020

Ann Coulter is a parody person. — LEN (@lniese) March 24, 2020

In addition, it’s also comparing average flu mortality rates to mortality rates of COVID-19 in South Korea, which has been much more aggressive in testing, contact tracing and distancing than, say, the US. — murphspot (@murphspot) March 24, 2020