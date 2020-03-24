Quantcast
Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu

Published

1 min ago

on

In a tweet this Tuesday, conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter shared a graph from Business Insider that she claimed to show that coronavirus is less deadly than the seasonal flu. But it turns out Coulter may have misread the graph, as many on Twitter pointed out.

“For people under 60, coronavirus is LESS dangerous than the seasonal flu,” she wrote.

The graph, which compared the CDC’s flu statistics with South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention statistics, didn’t reflect what Coulter claimed, and her critics on Twitter made sure to let her know.

‘Restart the Economy’ is a prayer to a conservative God who demands human sacrifice

Published

1 min ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

According to classic interpretations of the Jewish and Christian Bibles, a Canaanite deity named Moloch demanded the sacrifice of children. There is a long history of writing about this bloodthirsty god spanning the ancient world to John Milton’s Paradise Lost to Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl” to modern social commentators. One recurring point is that the depravity of Moloch was reflected in his insatiable lust for innocent flesh. 

Stephen Colbert shows people how to change a bike tire — but it doesn’t go exactly as planned

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is on a break as the coronavirus spreads through New York and New Jersey. So, he took a moment out of his social-distancing to fix a bicycle tire in his garage.

According to Colbert, it's part of a series he hopes to inspire about things he knew how to do when he was a kid, but has now forgotten as an adult.

Colbert began by trying to take the tire off of the bike. That's when things got dodgy. The bike has a quick-release tire that should be easy to remove, but when Colbert had to un-hinge the tire from the chain there was some pain involved.

Disaster Preparedness expert ‘flabbergasted’ Trump thinks he can reopen everything by Easter: ‘It’s mind boggling’

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

An MSNBC panel of experts were shocked by President Donald Trump's decision to reopen everything by Easter, which will be Sunday, April 12 this year. While most establishments are closed on the Christian holiday, Trump wants to see an economic explosion.

