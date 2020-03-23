Quantcast
Anthony Fauci reveals how Trump regularly spoils COVID-19 briefings in surprisingly blunt interview

On Monday, writing for the Washington Post, Aaron Blake of “The Fix” broke down the latest interview in Science magazine with federal disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci — and how it reveals his frustration with the position in which President Donald Trump has put him.

Much attention has been paid to Fauci’s line “I know, but what do you want me to do?” in response to charges that Trump’s remarks about coronavirus are factually wrong. But an even more revealing example of Fauci’s frustration came later, when he said, “somebody writes a speech. Then he gets up and ad-libs on his speech.”

This line reveals the impossible position Trump has created for medical experts in his employ — he has repeatedly downplayed the threat of coronavirus, or tried to spin the facts into the best possible light, which completely undercuts much of what government health officials are trying to tell the public.

“It’s been evident for a while that Trump indeed ‘goes his own way’ on many things, despite that advice,” wrote Blake. “Fauci seems to be only so willing to downplay Trump’s unwieldiness in the face of a true crisis. He openly admits the things Trump says could ‘lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.’ That’s far from an ideal situation.”

“If there’s one person in this whole saga who has built up vast reserves of credibility, it’s Fauci,” concluded Blake. “And even he seems to recognize that shooting straight might not be great for his long-term employability in the administration.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

26-year-old yoga teacher reveals harrowing experience with coronavirus

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

A 26-year-old yoga instructor learned the hard way that even younger, fitter people can suffer greatly from coronavirus.

Fiona Lowenstein developed symptoms -- a fever and headache -- a few hours after deciding March 13 to socially distance herself to help halt COVID-19's spread, and she described her harrowing experience in a New York Times column.

"I tried not to assume the worst, but just in case, my partner and I decided to sleep in separate bedrooms," she writes. "By the next morning, I had a cough. On [March 15], I started to feel better and my fever was gone. I felt thankful that even if this was coronavirus, I’d most likely be able to ride it out at home, as I’d heard people like myself had little to worry about. I began planning the work I’d catch up on the next day, and the much-needed shower I’d take."

Breaking Banner

‘Failure of the worst kind’: Republican blasts Trump for forcing states to compete with each other to obtain protective gear

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Republican Senate Majority Leader of Arkansas lashed out Donald Trump's administration for leaving states in dire need of medical supplies hanging as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.

Senator Jim Hendren -- who is related to former U.S. Sen Tim Hutchinson (R) and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) -- complained about the lack of access to federal stockpiles of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) which is forcing his state into a bidding war with other states.

Breaking Banner

Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

"To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death," Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband."

"His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome," the lt. governor pleaded.

