Architecture’s top prize awarded to two women
Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday — the first time a female duo has scooped architecture’s most prestigious award.
The pair gained international fame for their blocky, brutalist-inspired structures that include Paris’s Institut Mines Telecom building.
Just three women have won Pritzkers before them and no Irish citizens have ever picked up the prize.
Architects since the 1970s, the duo have developed a unique style that is modern while emphasizing craft and working with site-specific aesthetics.
The jury cited Farrell and McNamara’s “integrity” and “generosity towards their colleagues.”
The judges also praised their “unceasing commitment to excellence in architecture, their responsible attitude toward the environment, their ability to be cosmopolitan while embracing the uniqueness of each place in which they work.”
The pair say their home of Ireland informed their focus on geography and shifts in climate, resulting in buildings that celebrate detail while remaining modest.
“What we try to do in our work is to be aware of the various levels of citizenship and try to find an architecture that deals with overlap, that heightens your relationship to one another,” the Pritzker committee quoted Farrell as saying.
The two women co-founded Grafton Architects in 1978 in Dublin, where they both continue to work and live.
The past four decades have seen them complete projects in Ireland as well as Britain, France, Italy and Peru.
“Within the ethos of a practice such as ours, we have so often struggled to find space for the implementation of such values as humanism, craft, generosity, and cultural connection with each place and context within which we work,” said McNamara.
“It is therefore extremely gratifying that this recognition is bestowed upon us and our practice and upon the body of work we have managed to produce over a long number of years.”
Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut to combat coronavirus risk
The US Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut Tuesday, responding to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for.
In a unanimous decision, the Fed's policy-setting committee slashed its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25.
The large, highly unusual cut taken just 15 days before the next scheduled policy meeting reflected growing concerns that the spreading virus will take a bite out of the US and global economies, as supply chains linked to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, are shut down.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer ‘now more nervous’ about coronavirus tanking the economy
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced an emergency rate cut to pump more money into the economy amid fears of a slowdown caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.
However, CNBC host Jim Cramer said that the rate cut, while good for the short-term health of the stock market, made him worried about the health of the economy as a whole.
"It’s great that the Federal Reserve recognizes that there’s going to be weakness, but it makes me feel, wow, the weakness must be much more than I thought," he explained on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I’m now nervous. I’m more nervous than I was before."
‘Ronna, go to hell!’ Donna Brazile tears into RNC chairwoman for using ‘Russian talking points’ on Fox News
Fox News Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to "stay the hell out of our race" on Tuesday.
Brazile made the remarks after McDaniel suggested that the Democrats are headed toward a brokered convention if they don't choose Sen. Bernie Sanders as their nominee.
"Stay the hell out of our race," Brazile told Fox News host Sandra Smith. "I get sick and tired of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don't have a process. They're cancelling primaries."
"And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid," she added. "So, Ronna, go to hell."