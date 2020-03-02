Quantcast
Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

The alliance between the United States and Europe is broken. That much became clear over three days of intensive discussions in Munich last month. To be sure, it can be fixed. But that will take a fundamental readjustment in policy and direction on both sides of the Atlantic.Every year, top U.S. and European officials gather in February at the Munich Security Conference to assess the state of their alliance. The tone was set by conference organizers, who coined the phrase “Westlessness” as the theme for the conference. Both the world and the West itself, they suggested, were becoming less west…

2020 Election

Here’s what you need to know about ‘Super Tuesday’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Americans eager to know which Democrat will face President Donald Trump in November's election may have a clearer view after "Super Tuesday" -- sure to be a defining moment in the race.

Four of the country's 50 states have already voted, but March 3 is the biggest day of the entire presidential primary process, with tens of millions of Americans eligible to cast ballots.

It could be a turning point when frontrunner Bernie Sanders secures an insurmountable lead -- or former vice president Joe Biden secures a dramatic comeback.

Success on Super Tuesday requires a tremendous ground game, top-notch fundraising and serious momentum.

Top brands — including Apple, BMW and Gap — accused of using forced Chinese labor

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday.

Top global brands such as Apple, BMW and Sony have been accused of getting supplies from factories using the forced labour, an explosive allegation that could reverberate in boardrooms across the world.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the Chinese government has transferred 80,000 or more Uighurs out of camps in Xinjiang and into factories across the country.

"Uighurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors," the think tank said.

Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 as second man dies in US

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality on US soil.

The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.

South Korea, the biggest nest of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases on Monday, bringing its total past 4,000.

A second person died in the northwestern US state of Washington as President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the risk of a major outbreak, faced criticism over his administration's preparedness to respond to the threat.

