‘Are you kidding me?’ Pence torched for boasting about sending out a measly 2,500 coronavirus test kits

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday got roundly mocked for boasting that the United States finally has coronavirus test kits ready for use — but so far there are only 2,500.

As reported by PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor, Pence said that he was “pleased to report we have 2500 kits available that we will distribute” in the coming days. Medical experts say that each kit will allow for 500 tests, which means that labs should be able to conduct 1.25 million tests with them overall.

However, given how quickly the virus is spreading in a nation of 330 million people, that number of kits was deemed woefully inadequate, especially at a time when other nations have had testing procedures in place for the last several weeks while America has struggled to get its test kits out the door.

Check out some reaction to Pence’s boast below.

Need 10x at least, 20x by the end of the week. https://t.co/ovuklzx0M4 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 4, 2020

There were 8,400 people in California ALONE being monitored for coronavirus and Pence is announcing 2,500 test kits.https://t.co/RU6pqtyycK https://t.co/Z0gGgOFN9N — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) March 4, 2020

2,500? There are 372.2 million Americans living in over 3,000 counties. Even if there are 500 tests per kit, that wouldn't come close to covering just Brooklyn. https://t.co/2nCuWV4h3e — Susanna Williams (@SusannaDW) March 4, 2020

I mean that should be fine. Everything is magical and good. 2,500 kits is a lot of kits. We can all share strongly and bigly. Make America Wretch Again. https://t.co/xYTCB1dJVp — Lafayette (@Freedomstrasse) March 4, 2020

2,500 kits? South Korea is testing 15,000 people per day. https://t.co/qAlkLrTxo9 — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) March 4, 2020

25… HUNDRED? That's how you pat yourself on the back, Pence? FFS. https://t.co/zVdTtthEJH — Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 4, 2020

327 million people. 40-60% projected contagion rate. Only 2,500 tests ready, and even those have still not been distributed. — HereticalStoic (@JudsonCarmicha1) March 4, 2020

This is supposed to inspire confidence? South Korea is testing 10,000 per day. The VP is touting 2,500 tests for the entire country? Complete incompetence. https://t.co/ui2sQkfRq6 — Jody (@jodylynn_ri) March 4, 2020

They have **2,500** testing kits available!! To put that in perspective, 3.8 MILLION people travel thru Orlando Int'l Airport DAILY. That's a lot of potentially infected people.

We're going to need more tests. LOTS more tests. https://t.co/9IR2sdqs9M — Kim (@KahootsiePie) March 4, 2020