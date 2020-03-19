‘Are your eyes stitched shut?’ Elizabeth Warren crushes Trump’s foot dragging on pandemic response

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday delivered a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump for continuing to drag his feet on battling the coronavirus pandemic.

After Trump on Wednesday said that he would only use the Defense Production Act in a “worst case scenario” in which the government needed private industry to manufacture more ventilators, Warren warned that this dire scenario was already a reality.

“President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut?” she wrote on Twitter. “Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, and other medical supplies. That’s why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet and burying your head and start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic.”

Hospitals are already sounding the alarm about lacking supplies, and CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reported earlier in the day that the Centers for Disease Control had changed its guidelines and informed doctors and nurses that they could use homemade masks at work if they ran out of masks at their own facilities.