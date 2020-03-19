Quantcast
‘Are your eyes stitched shut?’ Elizabeth Warren crushes Trump’s foot dragging on pandemic response

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday delivered a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump for continuing to drag his feet on battling the coronavirus pandemic.

After Trump on Wednesday said that he would only use the Defense Production Act in a “worst case scenario” in which the government needed private industry to manufacture more ventilators, Warren warned that this dire scenario was already a reality.

“President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut?” she wrote on Twitter. “Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, and other medical supplies. That’s why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet and burying your head and start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic.”

Hospitals are already sounding the alarm about lacking supplies, and CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reported earlier in the day that the Centers for Disease Control had changed its guidelines and informed doctors and nurses that they could use homemade masks at work if they ran out of masks at their own facilities.


Breaking Banner

‘We are going to WIN’: Trump tweets as his coronavirus response faces criticism

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter as he faced ongoing criticism for his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic:

We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2020

It is unclear what Trump is actually promising to do, or whether he is in fact promising anything.

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson takes a blowtorch to Trump’s COVID-19 failures

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The chickens are about to come home to roost for President Donald Trump and his supporters, according to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

The president has finally found an opponent he can't bully and bluster into submission in the coronavirus outbreak that's been spreading for weeks, and the pandemic will teach Trump and his fans a terrible lesson, Wilson wrote for The Daily Beast.

"They're learning that you can get away with a chain of scams, business failures, bankruptcies, and branding disasters and win the presidency but still fail utterly as a president and a person," Wilson writes. "It took a global pandemic, the bursting of the Fed-fueled stock market bubble, and an opponent Trump can't face. It doesn't read Twitter, watch Fox, or respond to derisive nicknames."

Breaking Banner

‘I’m shaking with rage’: Georgia lawmaker unloads on colleague who went to the legislature with coronavirus

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The entire state legislature of Georgia, including the lieutenant governor and staffers, have gone into quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach tested positive for coronavirus — and showed up at the state capitol before even bothering to get his test results.

CNN reporter Amara Walker reported that at least one of his colleagues is furious at the situation Beach has created.

"Apparently he was experiencing symptoms on March 10," said Walker. "The concerning thing here and the question is then why did he show up on Monday, just a few days ago, to the Georgia state legislature for a special session?"

