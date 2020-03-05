Quantcast
Arizona cop fired after ‘air freshener’ citation of Black driver

Published

1 min ago

on

La Paz County sheriff’s deputy Eli Max, who pulled a man over for an air freshener in Sept. 2019, has officially been fired.

Sheriff’s Captain Curt Bagby said in an email that the deputy was fired on Feb. 19 and is appealing the decision, so he can’t make any further statement at this time, The Phoenix New Times reported.

Phillip Colbert, a young 22-years-old Black man, faced off against Deputy Max and recorded the incident. It quickly went viral with over 60,000 views and outrage ensued.

Colbert was on his way to meet his father for lunch when he notices the deputy tailing him. He stayed under the speed limit and the deputy continued to follow him for about 10 minutes, according to Colbert. He ultimately pulled the young man over for his air freshener hanging from his mirror.

You can see the video of the Sept. 2019 incident below:


Continue Reading

Trump Org bilked taxpayers for far more than claimed — for the president to golf: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Newly uncovered documents undermine claims about how much the Trump Organization is receiving from U.S. taxpayers.

"President Trump’s company charged the Secret Service $157,000 more than was previously known — billing taxpayers for rooms at his clubs at rates far higher than his company has claimed, according to a new trove of receipts and billing documents released by the Secret Service," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Continue Reading

‘Asian’ artists told not to show up for art fair because it’ll create coronavirus ‘anxiety’

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

"Asian" looking people are facing panic as people assume they have the coronavirus.

Artist An Nguyen was sent a message from organizers of a gallery slated to participate in the Affordable Art Fair, set to open March 15 telling her not to attend because it could cause hysteria.

"I am very sorry to have to cancel your assistance at the fair next week. The corona virus (sic) is causing much anxiety everywhere, and fairly or not, Asians are being seen as carriers of the virus. Your presence at the stand would, unfortunately, create hesitation on the part of the audience to enter the exhibition space. I apologize for this and hope we can meet and perhaps work together in the future," the letter said to Nguyen.

Continue Reading
 

Trump’s lawsuits against news outlets could blow up in his face and reveal his campaign’s secrets: op-ed

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

President Trump's reelection campaign is suing the Washington Post for defamation -- an action that comes on the heels of another defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, both having to do with stories reporting on the campaign's alleged ties with Russia. But according to the Washington Post's Erik Wemple, the lawsuits open up an opportunity for the outlets on the receiving end of the suits to "dig in and proceed straight to the discovery stage of the litigation."

Continue Reading
 
 
