Around ‘1 in 5’ Maine Republicans left their ballots blank rather than vote for Trump during primary: report

According to a report from the Press Herald, around ‘one in five” Republican voters in Maine’s largest towns left President Trump’s spot blank or wrote in another name on the ballot during Tuesday’s presidential primary.

While Democratic voters in the state had 12 candidate to choose from, Republicans only had one option: Donald Trump. A review conducted by the Press Herald of more than 25 of Maine’s largest towns and cities revealed that 21 percent of GOP presidential primary ballots were left blank.

“Twenty-five percent is a high number, yes,”Brunswick town clerk Fran Smith said. “I can’t say why people (left) it blank … and it’s not unusual when you have only one candidate to have a slightly higher percentage of people who leave it blank. But that struck me as a high number.”

