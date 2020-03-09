Quantcast
Connect with us

Around ‘1 in 5’ Maine Republicans left their ballots blank rather than vote for Trump during primary: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Press Herald, around ‘one in five” Republican voters in Maine’s largest towns left President Trump’s spot blank or wrote in another name on the ballot during Tuesday’s presidential primary.

While Democratic voters in the state had 12 candidate to choose from, Republicans only had one option: Donald Trump. A review conducted by the Press Herald of more than 25 of Maine’s largest towns and cities revealed that 21 percent of GOP presidential primary ballots were left blank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twenty-five percent is a high number, yes,”Brunswick town clerk Fran Smith said. “I can’t say why people (left) it blank … and it’s not unusual when you have only one candidate to have a slightly higher percentage of people who leave it blank. But that struck me as a high number.”

Read the full report over at the Press Herald.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign chief’s firm has been making ‘payments out of public view’ to Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Brad Parscale, the man running President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, has been using his own private firm to make payments to members of the president's family.

The New York Times reports that Parscale's flagship firm, called Parscale Strategy, has essentially taken over the Republican Party's fundraising machinery even as it "has billed nearly $35 million to the Trump campaign, the R.N.C. and related entities since 2017."

In addition to being the central hub for online fundraising, Parscale Strategy has also been used to make "payments out of public view" to Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is America’s largest evangelical denomination about to get even more conservative?

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

There is perhaps no easier way to illustrate the history and present realities of white evangelicals’ pluralism problem than by turning to the Southern Baptist Convention. These days, the range of acceptable political opinion among white Southern Baptists ranges approximately from very right-wing to ultra right-wing. But even as the SBC struggles to come up with an effective response to numerous cases of abuse and coverups that have come to light in recent years, some of the prominent ultra-right-wingers are clamoring to suppress the merely very right-wingers, whom they disdain for being “too liberal” and blame for declining finances in the SBC’s central structures.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to ‘tweet the market back to life’ — but it looks like a bust: National Review writer

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty thinks that President Donald Trump is flailing badly in his efforts to reassure the stock market with his frantic tweets about the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at Trump's efforts to downplay the virus's impact on the American economy, Dougherty argues that the president seems to believe he can simply wish bad news away with his Twitter account.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image