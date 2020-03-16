Quantcast
Connect with us

Asian markets tumble again on Tuesday after coronavirus sparks worldwide collapse of stock markets

Published

1 min ago

on

Asian markets sank Tuesday as investors struggled to pick themselves off the floor following the previous day’s global bloodbath, which saw Wall Street suffer its worst day in more than three decades as coronavirus sweeps the planet.

Despite government and central bank attempts to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak’s spread — bringing the world economy juddering to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a broad consensus that the disease, which has wiped trillions off market valuations, will cause a global recession, with the airline industry first in the firing line leading company heads to plead for billions of dollars in state help to prevent them going under.

“Drastic measures by the Federal Reserve and other central banks have failed to appease markets, with investors still running towards the exit door of risk assets as governments step up their radical measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak,” said National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril.

The Philippines became the first country to shut down its stock market as the country goes into lockdown. The Philippine Stock Exchange and the Bankers Association of the Philippines said the bourse would be closed until further notice.

Elsewhere, Sydney rose 3.3 percent, a day after crashing 9.7 percent in its worst day on record.

But after an early advance, the rest of Asia resumed its downward trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong and Shanghai lost more than one percent, while Seoul, Jakarta and Taipei dropped more than three percent. Tokyo ended the morning down 0.5 percent.

Singapore was slightly lower and Wellington was flat after New Zealand became the latest country to announce monetary support.

‘Crying out’ for help

ADVERTISEMENT

The losses came after Wall Street indices collapsed in their worst day since 1987, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping about 12 percent and the Dow sinking nearly 13 percent.

“The message from markets is that as much as monetary stimulus is a welcome move, lowering the price of borrowing and increasing liquidity are not enough,” added Catril.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The required COVID-19 measures are hampering the global economy and with activity grinding to a halt, governments need to step in and provide support. Markets are crying out for more fiscal backing.”

Heads of the Group of Seven leading economies pledged to “do whatever it takes” to protect the economy, while Donald Trump acknowledged the world’s largest economy “may be” headed into recession.

However, he added that the crisis should wash through the economy by August, after which there will be a “tremendous surge in the stock market”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oil prices edged up a little, after Monday’s collapse that saw Brent falling more than 12 percent to a four-year low, and WTI sliding below $30 a barrel.

Adding to the weakness in crude markets is the price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“Presumably, the market is getting supported by physical bargain hunters, but those storage facilities are rapidly filling,” said AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

But “if storage does fill, quashing that demand, oil prices are sure to collapse further”, he said in a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The global markets will then have to hope that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia is resolved before we reach that point of no return.”

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 16,923.34 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 1.2 percent at 22,797.09

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.7 percent at 2,741.33

Dollar/yen: UP at 106.40 yen from 105.92 yen at 2130 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1173 from $1.1117

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2244 from $1.2240

Euro/pound: UP at 91.25 pence from 91.10 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 3.3 percent at $31.04 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.8 percent at $30.08 per barrel

ADVERTISEMENT

New York – Dow: DOWN 12.9 percent at 20,188.52 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 4.0 percent at 5,151.08 (close)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New breed of US survivalists prepped for coronavirus collapse

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The narrow, worn track in West Virginia, close to the foothills of the Appalachians, leads to a camp set back in the woods, where a group of US survivalists began preparing for the collapse of civilization long before the arrival of the new coronavirus that has brought so much of the world to a halt.

Boxes full of family-size tins of food, bags of freeze-dried victuals that can last up to 25 years, rice, flour... the survivalists did not wait for the wave of panic-buying that has emptied shelves across the country: their provisions were already neatly stacked up in a bunker made of reinforced concrete and dug a meter (yard) into the ground.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ohio’s 2020 primary is off once again — this time shuttered by Mike DeWine’s Department of Public Health

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The question of whether Ohio would hold an election on Tuesday was up in the air late in the evening on election eve.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had attempted to postpone the state's 2020 presidential primary, but his plan was blocked by a judge.

DeWine responded that if the election went forward, it would not be seen as "legitimate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes clarifies that when he told people to go to the local pub, he meant a drive-thru pub

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

One day after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told people "it's a great time to to out," he has clarified that when he told people to "go to your local pub," he was only talking about take-out or drive-thru local pubs.

Here are the Republican congressman's remarks from Sunday morning:

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1239204553460838400

The very next day, Nunes attacked "media freaks" who reported on his comments.

On Hannity's show, Nunes says "media freaks don't have a clue" what's going on. Nunes claims he was encouraging people to do drive-thru or takeout during his Sunday Fox hit, despite saying people can easily get into restaurants and telling people to go to local pub.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image