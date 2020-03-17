At coronavirus briefing, Trump says Fox News viewers are ‘especially’ important

President Donald Trump referred to Fox News viewers as “especially” important at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Trump made the remarks after Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts asked about a proposed economic relief package.

As he was answering the question, the president was asked by Roberts to move closer to the microphone.

“You can hear me well enough, I imagine,” Trump said before realizing that “people at home” might not be able to hear him.

“Those are very important people, come to think of it,” the president acknowledged.

“Especially, your people,” Trump added, pointing to the Fox News correspondent.

