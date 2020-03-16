Quantcast
Atlanta’s international departure area undergoing cleaning after TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reported that a Transportation Security Administration officer working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was working in the international departures section of the airport, which is reportedly now shut down as airport officials disinfect it. In the meantime, the international arrivals area is being used for both arrivals and departures.

Atlanta’s airport is the world’s busiest since 2000 — in 2019, the airport served more than 300,000 passengers a day. It is the largest hub for Delta Air Lines, and a major international gateway to the United States.

Breaking Banner

Pentagon leadership is ‘in a bubble’ to protect against coronavirus — Trump and Pence won’t

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The leadership of the Pentagon is being put in an isolated bubble of people to protect them from contracting the coronavirus, CNN.com reported Monday.

While a giant plastic bubble, made famous by Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, may sound like a genius invention, the high brass of the military is merely operating under a kind of pre-selected isolation.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist are being "physically separated" beginning Monday to ensure top military doesn't become ill when they're needed most.

2020 Election

Panicked Mitch McConnell begging federal judges to retire before election as Trump’s 2020 prospects dim

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, the Courier-Journal reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately calling Republican-appointed federal judges and urging them to retire, or take senior status, before rather than after the 2020 presidential election.

"Yes, he has made calls," said one anonymous source close to the GOP leader.

It is unclear when McConnell started making this push, but it continues as President Donald Trump's re-election prospects look worse than they did a month ago. Media criticism of his handling of the pandemic, the ensuing economic collapse, and the greatly diminished chances that the Democratic primary will end in a brokered convention have all made Trump's path to a second term rockier.

Breaking Banner

Kentucky delays primary election until end of June

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

In coronavirus America, states are choosing whether or not they want to delay their primary elections to keep people safe from having to choose between their votes and their lives.

In a video announcement, Secretary of State Michael Adams (R-KY) announced that the May 19th primary would be moved.

https://twitter.com/merica/status/1239659672736600064

He isn't the only one taking action, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has asked that the election be postponed for similar reasons and urged people to continue to self-isolate.

