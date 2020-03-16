Atlanta’s international departure area undergoing cleaning after TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

On Monday, NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reported that a Transportation Security Administration officer working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was working in the international departures section of the airport, which is reportedly now shut down as airport officials disinfect it. In the meantime, the international arrivals area is being used for both arrivals and departures.

BREAKING: @ATLairport just confirmed to me a TSA agent has tested positive for #Coronavirus. The agent was working in the international departures area. That area is now closed for cleaning. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) March 16, 2020

That is the reason for this change. International departures/arrivals now in same area as @ATLairport undergoes cleaning. #coronavirus https://t.co/GZDOngOUVS — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) March 16, 2020

Atlanta’s airport is the world’s busiest since 2000 — in 2019, the airport served more than 300,000 passengers a day. It is the largest hub for Delta Air Lines, and a major international gateway to the United States.