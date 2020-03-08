Quantcast
ATP, WTA announce measures aimed to limit coronavirus spread

Published

2 hours ago

on

The ATP and WTA announced measures aimed at combatting the spread of deadly coronavirus on Saturday, days before the start of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

“As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to cause concern on a global scale, the ATP and WTA have jointly announced a series of precautionary health measures that will be implemented on-site at upcoming events including the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open presented by Itau and WTA’s Volvo Car Open in Charleston,” a joint statement from the men’s and women’s tours said.

Under the new measures, players and mascots won’t hold hands when they walk on court. Ball kids at the tournaments will be provided with gloves and won’t handle player towels or drinks during matches.

Players will be instructed not to distribute used towels, headbands, shirts and sweatbands — which are sometimes tossed to fans as souvenirs.

Players also won’t accept pens, tennis balls or other items to be signed.

“The health and safety of our players, fans, staff and tournament personnel is paramount and, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, these are common sense precautions for us to take,” the ATP and WTA said.

“We continue to monitor this closely on a daily basis, working with our players and tournaments, as well as public health authorities as the situation evolves globally.”

The tours said the measures would be at all events “through the 2020 spring season.”

Indian Wells tournament advisers had already announced precautionary measures for the event, including gloves for ball kids, food workers and volunteers taking tickets.

More than 250 hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility and common areas will be cleaned daily with an anti-viral application.

The tournament also announced Friday that it would offer refunds, or credit for the 2021 edition, to fans who purchased tickets but don’t want to attend.

As of Saturday, 150,000 people in 95 countries had been infected with the virus and 3,556 people had died.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Russian state media freaks out over Biden surge and urges Trump and the GOP to ramp up attacks: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

According to the Daily Beast's Russian media expert Julia Davis, the Kremlin is not pleased that Joe Biden scored large victories in the Super Tuesday primaries and is actively cheerleading Republicans opening up new inquiries into the former vice president and his son.

According the columnist, "Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories in 10 out of 14 state primaries caused shock waves not only in the United States, but in Russia," she wrote before adding, "State media there have been confidently predicting the Democratic Party's nomination of Bernie Sanders, which would lead, they are sure, to the re-election of their favorite, President Donald J. Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a national security issue

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Now, with the Democratic presidential primary field winnowed down, the two candidates really need to demonstrate some agility for the significant challenges at hand.

This article first appeared in Salon.

We have to hear stump speeches and debate exchanges that relate to the rapidly deteriorating facts on the ground in this country — and not get hung up on the histrionics of how we got here.The hour is too late, and the stakes get higher by the day.Joe Biden's stutter, or what Bernie Sanders said about Fidel Castro, are all distractions from the very perilous 2020 American circumstance.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden in video address to her followers

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in a video clip posted to her Twitter account early Sunday morning.

According to the California Democrat who dropped out of race for the 2020 nomination earlier, Joe Biden ".... has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States."

You can watch her explanation below:

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa

Continue Reading
 
 