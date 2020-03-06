Baffled Trump excitedly tells the story of a young Nashville boy who survived the tornado when his family died

President Donald Trump seemed excited telling the press about a young boy who was thrown several blocks by the Nashville tornado and survived when the rest of his family did not.

“There was one case though, I heard, a young man, an 8-year-old boy was ripped out, flown to a certain area, and dropped off at the street, two or three blocks away. And they found him walking. And he said, ‘I just flew in the air.’ And he was walking down the street on his own. And how did his parents do?”

In fact, they died, along with his little sister.

Watch Trump in the videos below:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME???

Trump while visiting tornado victims in TN tells a story about a boy being carried by the tornado, like it’s the greatest thing he’s ever heard! Then he asks about the parents….People tell him they’re dead along with his sister. No emotion, NOTHING! Idiot! pic.twitter.com/0ZqaQN2OzS — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 6, 2020

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com