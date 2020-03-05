‘Barr is unfit to serve’: Legal experts stunned by judge’s ruling that blasts AG’s credibility

Attorney General Bill Barr received harsh criticism on Thursday after a federal judge ruled that the Department of Justice lacks credibility.

The ruling was in a case seeking the release of an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification,” US District Judge Reggie Walton wrote. “The court will conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination.”

Legal experts were stunned by the decision, here’s some of what people were saying:

This is an extraordinary opinion. A federal judge finds that Barr exhibited a "lack of candor" and "made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump" in releasing his letter summarizing the report https://t.co/UeHldtusUu — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) March 5, 2020

This is remarkable. A federal judge (appointed by GW Bush) says it flat-out: "AG Barr's lack of candor specifically call[s] into question Barr's credibility." Every prosecutor is taught early and often: Without your credibility, you've got nothing. Barr is unfit to serve. https://t.co/bG2Wnqbi6g — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) March 5, 2020

The judge agrees to take the unusual step of reviewing the full Mueller report to see if DOJ’s redactions are legally correct in a case where journalists seek it. Extraordinary language about the court’s view of how AG Barr handles of the release. https://t.co/jE4n3TImST — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 5, 2020

Attorney General Barr should resign.https://t.co/wJAWWMBKJf — Common Cause (@CommonCause) March 5, 2020

This is just not the type of thing you read from federal judges about the attorney general. The fact he felt the need to go this far shows some real concern about the rot inside DOJ. https://t.co/8FGRnsEKW4 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) March 5, 2020

Judge Walton don't play no games!! I have known him since I was in law school! https://t.co/JgtWB6IKmc — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 5, 2020

