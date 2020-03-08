Quantcast
Connect with us

Bernie Sanders fans lash out at ‘backstabber’ Ocasio-Cortez for praising Elizabeth Warren’s SNL skit

Published

2 hours ago

on

Alleged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign expressed hostility toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because she praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

After NBC’s Saturday Night Live tweeted a surprise video of Warren and cast member Kate McKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez called the short clip “legendary” in a reply on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the responses to Ocasio-Cortez were positive, but the tweet struck a number of Sanders supporters the wrong way.

Some commenters accused her of being a traitor to the Sanders campaign, while others suggested that her time would be better spent fighting for progressive ideals.

Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. reveals how he owned his dad when president told him to ‘cool it’ on Twitter

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Combative first-son Donald Trump Jr. is known for trolling and trashing people on social media and then writing a book about them being "triggered." But it appears even his father understood he was taking it too far.

Teasing an interview with the president's namesake, Axios posted a video of the younger Trump recalling the time that his father told him to "cool it" on Twitter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s was warned of a pandemic ‘that could lead to massive rates of death’ by the intel director he fired

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The United States was warned last year that a pandemic could lead to serious problems if President Donald Trump and his administration didn't take public health readiness more seriously.

Stanford lecturer Brett McGurk cited a document from the office the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' 2019 "Worldwide Threat Assessment," which specifically warns of a disease like the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Intel agencies brace for possible resignations if Trump’s new DNI head buries their work: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

According to a report in Politico, the U.S. intelligence community is eyeing Donald Trump new appointee to head up the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with suspicion over concerns he may bury their work if he feels it will displease the president.

The report notes that Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) was proposed for the DNI job previously but withdrawn over his lack of experience in intelligence, but that didn't stop the president nominating him again.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image