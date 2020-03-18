Bernie Sanders ‘having conversations’ to ‘assess his campaign’ after Biden clean sweep

Senator Bernie Sanders will be assessing his campaign after big losses Tuesday night, according to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir.

“The next primary contest is three weeks away,” Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

here’s a statement from @fshakir on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/G2TwY8Aesd — mike casca (@cascamike) March 18, 2020

Tuesday night Sanders lost Florida, taking just 23% of the vote to Joe Biden’s 62%. In Illinois Sanders captured just 36% against Biden’s 59%. And in Arizona Sanders took nearly 32% to Biden’s nearly 44%.

Once again Sanders did not give a campaign speech Tuesday night for supporters following his losses, but he did live stream comments on the coronavirus pandemic last night.