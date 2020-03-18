Bernie Sanders ‘having conversations’ to ‘assess his campaign’ after Biden clean sweep
Senator Bernie Sanders will be assessing his campaign after big losses Tuesday night, according to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir.
“The next primary contest is three weeks away,” Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”
here’s a statement from @fshakir on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/G2TwY8Aesd
— mike casca (@cascamike) March 18, 2020
Tuesday night Sanders lost Florida, taking just 23% of the vote to Joe Biden’s 62%. In Illinois Sanders captured just 36% against Biden’s 59%. And in Arizona Sanders took nearly 32% to Biden’s nearly 44%.
Once again Sanders did not give a campaign speech Tuesday night for supporters following his losses, but he did live stream comments on the coronavirus pandemic last night.
2020 Election
Four former rivals endorse Pete Sessions in runoff to replace US Rep. Bill Flores
The group includes George Hindman, who narrowly missed the runoff in the 12-way March 3 primary.
Four former opponents are endorsing Pete Sessions now that the ex-Dallas congressman is in the Republican primary runoff to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan.
The four endorsements, first shared Wednesday with The Texas Tribune, most notably include George Hindman, the third-place finisher in the 12-way primary earlier this month. Hindman finished less than a percentage point behind the Flores-backed Renee Swann, while Sessions easily came in first.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump delaying the 2020 election could make a Vermont Democrat president of the United States
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis piece suggesting that President Donald Trump would risk making Speaker Nancy Pelosi president if he attempted to delay the 2020 presidential election.
Attorney and journalist Ian Millhiser took contention with that account.
Here is the argument he laid out on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/imillhiser/status/1240108944422506498
https://twitter.com/imillhiser/status/1240109741445087237
2020 Election
All Latinos don’t vote the same way – their place of origin matters
Joe Biden won Florida’s 2020 Democratic primary, capturing a majority of the state’s Latino voters.
Polls have been tracking the Latino vote in Democratic presidential primaries, and many analysts are trying to predict which candidate Latinos might favor in November. Interest in Florida has been especially strong.
Observers commonly speak of “the Latino vote” as if Latinos make up a distinct and unified interest group. This both overstates and understates Latinos’ uniqueness. Latinos are a highly diverse population, beginning with where they and their families are from. For many Latinos, political events that affect their places of origin significantly influence their electoral preferences.