Bernie Sanders needs to suspend his campaign now. Here’s why
Over the last couple of weeks, as the once-unwieldy Democratic presidential field whittled itself down to a duel, Bernie Sanders’ detractors have begun to insinuate that the senator from Vermont is the liberal mirror image of Donald Trump.“If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting,” then-candidate Pete Buttigieg warned in his valedictory appearance on the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina, “imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump.”Surrogates for Vice President Joe Biden quickly doubled down on that theme, sugges…
Bernie Sanders vows to stay in 2020 race despite Joe Biden surge
Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dashed speculation over an immediate end to the Democratic primary contest, saying he remains in the fight against centrist frontrunner Joe Biden, despite pressure to withdraw for the sake of party unity.
But in a brief, passionate speech carried on live television, Sanders also made clear that his main priority was to see the defeat of "dangerous" President Donald Trump. And he acknowledged that many Democrats see him as less electable than Biden.
Sanders had been holed up in his home state of Vermont overnight after suffering heavy defeats in primaries across the country Tuesday.
Why so few young Americans vote
The United States has one of the lowest rates of youth voter turnout in the world. The gap between 18- to 29-year-olds and those over 60, a common measuring stick, is more than twice as large here than it is in comparable democracies, like Canada and Germany.
And early evidence from the 2020 presidential race suggests that isn’t going to change this year. Youth turnout in the first states to hold primaries and caucuses has ranged from 10% in Alabama to 24% in Iowa.
There is hard data that shows ‘Bernie Bros’ are a myth
Mainstream pundits and politicians continue to obsess over the stereotype of the "Bernie Bro," a perfervid horde of Bernie Sanders supporters who supposedly stop at nothing to harass his opponents online. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens have all helped perpetuate the idea that Sanders' supporters are somehow uniquely cruel, despite Sanders' platform and policy proposal being the most humane of all the candidates.