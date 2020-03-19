Bernie Sanders uses expletive to lash out at reporters asking about campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders reportedly launched an “angry” response when reporters asked him about the future of his presidential campaign Wednesday, after the Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill.
“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with,” Sanders responded to CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.
Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: “I’m dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020
“Well right now, right now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?” he added.
Describing Sanders as “furious,” Raju says: “The blowup occurred about half way through a five-minute gaggle where Sanders talked about the ‘unprecedented crisis of our lifetime,’ calling for a range of measures that the U.S. government should take in the midst of the economic crisis.”
Raju also says the AP’s Chief Congressional Correspondent, Lisa Mascaro, “asked what he’s saying to his supporters, and he sidestepped the question, noting he’s sent out a statement. Then, I asked about his timeframe — and he was furious.”
“Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two more minutes.”
Sanders lost all three Democratic primaries Tuesday night to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Wednesday morning his campaign said he is going home to Vermont to “assess” his campaign. But later in the day, Sanders’ communications director called reports saying he had suspended his campaign “absolutely false.”
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders uses expletive to lash out at reporters asking about campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders reportedly launched an "angry" response when reporters asked him about the future of his presidential campaign Wednesday, after the Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis. You know, we're dealing with," Sanders responded to CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.
Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: "I'm dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we're dealing with."
Breaking Banner
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel offers his top tips for surviving the apocalypse
“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”
Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.
Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).
“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Thai hospitals are deploying "ninja robots" to measure fevers and protect the health of overburdened medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
First built to monitor recovering stroke patients, the machines have been quickly repurposed to help fight the disease, which has so far killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.
They have helped staff at four hospitals in and around Bangkok to reduce their risk of infection by allowing doctors and nurses to speak to patients over a video link.
"They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot," said Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University.