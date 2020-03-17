Biden beats Sanders in last week’s Washington state primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week’s “mini super Tuesday”primary in Washington state.
NBC News, ABC News, and The New York Times all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders’ 36.4%.
“Bernie Sanders won the state in a landslide in the 2016 Democratic caucuses there,” NBC News notes.
2020 Election
Biden-Sanders vote proceeds in 3 US states despite virus fears
Millions of anxious Americans troop to polling stations Tuesday in three states, but not Ohio, as the coronavirus pandemic roils the nation's Democratic primaries featuring frontrunner Joe Biden and his rival Bernie Sanders.
Campaigning has shifted from rallies to online events, candidate debates are audience-free, and multiple states have postponed their primaries as the virus, which has killed more than 80 people nationwide, prompts unprecedented alterations to the political landscape in an election year.
Ohio became the latest and largest state to upend the voting schedule when officials ordered polling stations closed.
Looks like Mitch McConnell fears catching a coronavirus-related condition – losing his job to a blue wave in November
McConnell has been caught personally soliciting resignations from federal judges appointed by the two Bushes and Ronald Reagan. If they retire, Trump can appoint younger men and women. McConnell can then hustle their confirmation through the Senate, but only until yearend.
Letting some 400 House-passed bills languish in his Capitol Hill desk will make it easier for the 78-year-old champion of the rich and powerful to concentrate on his real job: ensuring for decades to come a federal judiciary friendly to Corporate America, monopolists, polluters and, especially, zealous Confederacy lovers.