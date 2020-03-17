Quantcast
Biden beats Sanders in last week's Washington state primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week’s “mini super Tuesday”primary in Washington state.

NBC News, ABC News, and The New York Times all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders’ 36.4%.

“Bernie Sanders won the state in a landslide in the 2016 Democratic caucuses there,” NBC News notes.

March 17, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week's "mini super Tuesday"primary in Washington state.

<a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/nbc-news-projects-joe-biden-wins-washington-state-primary-n1157971" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NBC News</a>, ABC News, and <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/10/us/elections/results-washington-president-democrat-primary-election.html?smid=tw-nytimes&amp;smtyp=cur" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The New York Times</a> all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders' 36.4%.

