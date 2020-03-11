Biden has heated exchange with voter in Detroit over guns
DETROIT — Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at a Michigan voter during a campaign stop after the man accused Biden of trying to take away Americans’ guns.“You’re full of s—. I support the Second Amendment,” Biden told the construction worker at the auto plant in Detroit under construction for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.Biden was in Detroit campaigning in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, while opponent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders himself was visiting two Metro Detroit polling places.The video of the heated exchange with Biden went viral Tuesday afternoon on socia…
2020 Election
Here’s the only way Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump
On Monday there was a lot of buzz about a piece on the clickbait-ish, Beltway-access-lapdog website Axios which looked at possible cabinet picks in a Joe Biden administration in 2021, and which was truly remarkable in two ways.First, of course, were the names themselves — a weird hodgepodge of high-profile picks that seemed guaranteed to anger every voter in one way or another, from clueless $500-million-burning billionaire Mike Bloomberg to run the World Bank to the idea that a Biden secretary of the Treasury would either be the ultimate Wall Street insider, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, o... (more…)
2020 Election
Joe Biden makes a pitch for unity following his dominant mini-Super Tuesday performance as Bernie Sanders faces calls for exit
Supporters of Joe Biden called for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary following another dominant performance from the former vice president on mini-Super Tuesday.
Biden won in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, according to the Associated Press. Early exit polls showed that Biden overwhelmingly won among black and older voters as Sanders' support among those groups slipped from his 2016 totals. Sanders narrowly won Michigan in 2016 and lost Missouri by just 0.2% against future nominee Hillary Clinton.
2020 Election
Biden has heated exchange with voter in Detroit over guns
DETROIT — Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at a Michigan voter during a campaign stop after the man accused Biden of trying to take away Americans’ guns.“You’re full of s---. I support the Second Amendment,” Biden told the construction worker at the auto plant in Detroit under construction for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.Biden was in Detroit campaigning in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, while opponent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders himself was visiting two Metro Detroit polling places.The video of the heated exchange with Biden went viral Tuesday afternoon on socia... (more…)