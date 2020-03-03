Biden in first place over Sanders after dramatic double-digit jump in first poll since Buttigieg and Klobuchar Exits
The first national poll in the wake of Pete Buttigieg’s and Amy Klobuchar’s exit from their presidential campaigns shows Joe Biden now in first place, with an 8-point lead over Bernie Sanders. That nationwide poll is consistent with other state polls that saw Biden jumping double-digits in states like Virginia.
Biden picked up 10 points in the new Morning Consult poll which shows him in first place with 36% of the vote nationwide. Bernie Sanders is now in second place at 28%.
Senator Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg “saw no significant change in support,” Morning Consult notes, suggesting the campaign suspensions benefitted Biden far more than Sanders.
That same poll now has Bloomberg at 19% and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 14%.
2020 Election
‘Brazile belongs in jail!’: Fox News viewers freak out after network lets Democrat tell Ronna McDaniel to ‘go to hell’
Fox News viewers did not take kindly to former acting Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile lashing out at current RNC head Ronna Romney McDaniel live on the air Tuesday morning with many now trying to get her booted via Twitter hashtag #FireDonna Brazile.
After viewing a clip of McDaniel accusing the Democrats of "rigging" the primaries to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brazile -- who is now a Fox News contributor -- called out the RNC head for spouting "Russian talking points" and then repeatedly told her to "go to hell.''
That was apparently a bridge too far for Fox viewers who took to social media to swoon over Brazile's "vulgar" language, rage at Fox anchors Ed Henry and Sandra Smith for not cutting her mic and the conservative network for employing her.
2020 Election
Trump is finding himself facing a one-two punch that could cripple his re-election hopes: columnist
Low approval numbers combined with a growing pandemic that is spreading across the country, as Donald Trump's administration attempts to catch up and get a handle on it, could combine to deny the president a second term writes a Bloomberg columnist.
As voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday looking for a suitable candidate to take on Donald Trump in November, the president is facing two factors that may be out of his control to stop and could contribute to a humiliating defeat.
2020 Election
Republicans crossing over to vote Biden in primaries will likely stick with him in November: conservative columnist
In a late-breaking column for the Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis announced that he would be taking advantage of Virginia's open primary to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in an attempt to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and to hopefully beat Donald Trump in the November election.
Last December Lewis expressed disgust with the Republican Party, writing, "Donald Trump’s Republican Party has adopted all the worst qualities I used to hate about the American left. The good news is that this has created an opening for the Democratic Party to seize the moral high ground. The bad news is most of the so-called conservatives have followed Trump down the drain," which led to his admission on Super Tuesday that he will be voting for Biden.