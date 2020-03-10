Biden projected to carry Missouri in key Tuesday night victory

On Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden carried the primary for the state of Missouri, according to the Washington Post and USA Today.

The contest was one of seven held the week after the Super Tuesday races, which were broadly considered a victory for Biden. Five other states, as well as the Democrats Abroad contest, take place this evening, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is hoping to hold his own by staying competitive in Michigan and Washington.

Recent polls suggested Biden was a heavy favorite in Missouri. Both he and Sanders held events in the state leading up to Election Day, and although the state is not expected to be competitive in the general election, its delegates are important going into the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.