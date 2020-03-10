Biden resoundingly wins Mississippi as latest round of contests comes in

On Tuesday night, according to CNN and MSNBC, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a huge victory in Mississippi.

The race was called the instant polls closed, suggesting Biden is winning by a wide margin that will likely net him most of the delegates in the contest.

The victory was broadly expected, as Biden has won a majority of the African-American vote in most states, and Mississippi has the highest percentage of Black residents of any state in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six states, as well as the Democrats Abroad contest, will be decided this evening, in a night that has broadly been forecast as favorable to Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a close second, and is hoping to stay competitive in this round of contests by targeting Michigan and Washington.