Biden resoundingly wins Mississippi as latest round of contests comes in
On Tuesday night, according to CNN and MSNBC, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a huge victory in Mississippi.
The race was called the instant polls closed, suggesting Biden is winning by a wide margin that will likely net him most of the delegates in the contest.
The victory was broadly expected, as Biden has won a majority of the African-American vote in most states, and Mississippi has the highest percentage of Black residents of any state in America.
Six states, as well as the Democrats Abroad contest, will be decided this evening, in a night that has broadly been forecast as favorable to Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a close second, and is hoping to stay competitive in this round of contests by targeting Michigan and Washington.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Ides of March’ 2020 debate on CNN will have no studio audience due to coronavirus outbreak
On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee announced that there will be no audience for the CNN debate on Sunday.
The restriction, requested by both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And the DNC just announced that there will be no audience at Sunday's CNN debate.
"At the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience at the Arizona debate taking place on Sunday, March 15th," @XochitlHinojosa says. https://t.co/rlCtp7FGgu
2020 Election
Michigan voter accidentally crashes her car into polling station — but vows she will still vote
On Tuesday, as voters in Michigan lined up to choose the Democratic nominee for president, those at one precinct in Coloma Township received a startling surprise.
According to Bridge Michigan reporter Riley Beggin, one voter accidentally crashed her car through the side of the building where voting was taking place. No injuries were reported.
Per Beggin, the driver left to contact her insurance company — but has said she will return to vote.
This is a new one in Election Day mishaps: SOS says someone accidentally drove into a polling place in Coloma Township. There were no injuries.