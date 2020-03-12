Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Blinded by greed’: Financial reporter examines Deutsche Bank’s disturbing relationship with Donald Trump

Published

13 mins ago

on

The banking sector in general has received more than its share of scathing critiques since the economic crash of September 2008 and the Great Recession, but no bank has been more controversial in the Trump era than Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In his new book, “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” journalist David Enrich (known for his finance reporting for the New York Times) delves into President Trump’s relationship with Deutsche. And Enrich discusses the book in a Q&A interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel (which means “The Mirror” in English).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Der Spiegel’s Alexander Sarovic, Enrich explained that Deutsche Bank “has been involved in really serious scandals all over the world, ranging from money laundering and manipulating markets to violating international sanctions — from bribing public officials to deceiving governments and regulators.” And according to Enrich, Deutsche helped Trump win the United States’ presidential election in 2016.

“Donald Trump was completely off limits, unbankable with the mainstream financial institutions for many years because he had defaulted over and over again — and then, Deutsche Bank comes in,” Enrich recalls. “It was trying to make a name for itself in the United States market…. They almost single-handedly enabled him to bounce back from all his business failures and keep building, which Donald Trump then used very successfully to portray himself as a successful businessman and real estate mogul. That was one of the foundations for his successful White House campaign.”

Sarovic asked Enrich why Deutsche “remained committed to Trump even after he defaulted on a loan of over $300 million and then sued the bank on top of that” — and the Times’ finance editor responded, “They kept thinking that the fees they could generate from Trump on the short term were worth the very substantial long-term risks. And in all honesty, that turned out to be true. The relationship with Trump over 20 years has probably been quite profitable for Deutsche Bank.”

Deutsche, according to Enrich, “really were blinded by greed” — and that greed attracted them to Trump. Sarovic noted that two Democrat-led committees in the U.S. House of Representatives have subpoenaed Trump’s financial records, asking Enrich what those documents might “reveal.”

“They will potentially reveal all of Donald Trump’s innermost financial secrets,” Enrich responded. “Deutsche Bank, over the past 20 years or so, has collected enormous amounts of material on Trump’s personal finances, his businesses and his family’s finances. Trump has spent many years fighting really aggressively to keep this information out of the public domain.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative brands Trump’s coronavirus speech a ‘disaster’ that ‘projected ineptness’ in devastating column

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the conservative outlet Commentary this Thursday, Noah Rothman discussed President Trump's Wednesday night television address where he sought to "convey calm and competence" in the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak. But according to Rothman, Trump's address did nothing to soothe the fears of most Americans.

"When announcing the travel ban, Trump said that 'these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.'" Rothman writes. "But the White House soon clarified that travel restrictions would not apply to goods exchanged between the U.S. and its largest trading partner, the European Union. This was no small error. Rather than calm markets, as the president has tried so hard to do over the last few weeks, this misstatement sent stock market futures into a tailspin."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Blinded by greed’: Financial reporter examines Deutsche Bank’s disturbing relationship with Donald Trump

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The banking sector in general has received more than its share of scathing critiques since the economic crash of September 2008 and the Great Recession, but no bank has been more controversial in the Trump era than Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In his new book, “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” journalist David Enrich (known for his finance reporting for the New York Times) delves into President Trump’s relationship with Deutsche. And Enrich discusses the book in a Q&A interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel (which means “The Mirror” in German).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They know nothing!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer blows up at Trump White House as stock market crashes again

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- and accused them of still not taking this crisis seriously.

As the stock market once again cratered during early trading, Cramer hammered the federal government's response to the unfolding disaster.

"They know nothing!" Cramer fumed. "They. Know. Nothing. We know more than they do, and that's not acceptable. I want the federal government to know more than me!"

Cramer also suggested that the government take advantage of low interest rates on its treasury bills to tell the rest of the world that it could borrow as much money as it takes to keep the economy running at a time of global crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image