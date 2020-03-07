Quantcast
Blockbuster new book reports Mick Mulvaney thought it was a good thing Donald Trump is mentally ill

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ousted White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested it may be a good thing that President Donald Trump is mentally ill, including to an anecdote in a new book reported by New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

Dowd noted supporters of Trump have been calling into question “Joe Biden’s mental acuity.”

“Democrats can resort to this sort of sniping, too. Many Trump critics in 2016, and in the year after his election, pushed the idea that his father had suffered from Alzheimer’s and now Trump was losing it and that his vocabulary was eroding,” Maureen Dowd wrote.

“And it has become common among his attackers to say the president is deranged, suffering from malignant narcissism,” she noted.

She recounted how former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney reportedly suggested White House staffers read the book A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness by Nassir Ghaemi, who is the director of the mood disorders program at Tufts Medical Center.

“This book argues that in at least one vitally important circumstance insanity produces good results and sanity is a problem,” Ghaemi wrote. “In times of crisis, we are better off being led by mentally ill leaders than by mentally normal ones.”

That anecdote was reported in the new book Front Row at the Trump Show by ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

But Dowd is unsure that holds up with coronavirus.

“Trump is continuing his Panglossian handling of the coronavirus,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, the stock market is still freaking out and financial angst is spreading from boardrooms to kitchen tables.”

“We can vividly see in this crisis how close to the surface Trump’s id is and how easily he cleaves to delusions. He personalizes everything so much that when things go bad, he can only see it as an attack on him by the forces out to get him,” Dowd explained. “He seems psychologically incapable of dealing with a virus that is complex and uncertain. The virus will be in every community and needs truth, honesty and intelligence — all absent from the unstable Trump, who at his core is a frightened boy and pretender.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]wstory.com.
2020 Election

Republican Joni Ernst poll numbers plunge after voting against Trump’s impeachment

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Sen. Joni Ernst's poll numbers have sunk after she voted against convicting President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial.

"According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Ernst’s approval rating has slipped from a high point of 57% in February 2019 to 47% today," the newspaper reported Saturday.

Ernst is facing her first reelection as a senator in 2020 and her seat is widely considered one of the most likely to flip.

Breaking Banner

CPAC conference attended by Trump and Pence announces an attendee tested positive for coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, the American Conservative Union announced on Saturday.

The conference was attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence along with Republican lawmakers.

The news comes one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump and Pence also both attended the AIPAC conference.

Breaking Banner

Pope Francis to stream video of Sunday prayer to screens in Saint Peter’s Square

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Pope Francis's Angelus prayer on Sunday will be livestreamed in a break with centuries-old tradition, the Vatican announced as the number of coronavirus deaths in Italy soared past 200.

Worldwide, the number of cases now exceeds 100,000 and the overall death toll is more than 3,500 across 95 nations and territories.

The World Health Organization called the spread "deeply concerning" as several countries reported their first cases of the COVID-19 disease.

In Rome, the Angelus prayers -- normally delivered by the 83-year-old pontiff from his window -- will "be broadcast via livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said.

