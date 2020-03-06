Quantcast
Connect with us

Bloomberg campaign insiders reveal how Elizabeth Warren single-handedly destroyed his presidential bid

Published

23 mins ago

on

A new report claims that billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign died on the day that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) infamously ripped him to pieces during a Democratic debate.

Sources who worked on the campaign tell The Nation’s Ken Klippenstein that campaign volunteers actually quit after seeing their candidate get eviscerated by the Massachusetts senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just about every one of [the volunteers] said it was because of the debate performance or the NDA scandals,” one former volunteer tells Klippenstein.

Another campaign staffer, who describes Bloomberg supporters as “Bloombros,” tells Klippenstein that many supporters felt humiliated in watching their candidate getting gutted by a woman on stage.

“The people who liked Mike initially didn’t care about the sexual [harassment] allegations or stop and frisk, but they got turned off because they thought he made himself look weak and that he had let Warren walk all over him,” the staffer explained. “I had to organize [a] debate watch party… The whole bar was full of Bloombros. You could just feel everyone getting silent and awkward whenever Warren tore into Bloomberg.”

Warren’s public smackdown of Bloomberg also made life significantly more difficult for canvassers.

“Ever since the first debate all of us faced a ton of hostility [when knocking on] doors,” a field organizer explained to Klippenstein. “I once had a woman chase me back to my car demanding that I say you can’t buy the presidency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole story here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins doesn’t ‘understand’ why voters turned on her. Did she forget her impeachment vote?

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, trails her main Democratic rival after watching her support plummet since last year, according to the results of a new poll.

Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, who leads the field in the state's Democratic primary race, has 47% of voters' support to Collins 43%, according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling. The poll, which surveyed 872 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3%, shows that 10% of voters are undecided.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg campaign insiders reveal how Elizabeth Warren single-handedly destroyed his presidential bid

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

A new report claims that billionaire Michael Bloomberg's failed presidential campaign died on the day that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) infamously ripped him to pieces during a Democratic debate.

Sources who worked on the campaign tell The Nation's Ken Klippenstein that campaign volunteers actually quit after seeing their candidate get eviscerated by the Massachusetts senator.

"Just about every one of [the volunteers] said it was because of the debate performance or the NDA scandals," one former volunteer tells Klippenstein.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party's attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.

Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican's 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image