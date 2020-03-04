Quantcast
Bloomberg spent 24 times as much per voter as Biden — only to lose spectacularly: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Money in politics is a huge problem, but one thing Super Tuesday proved is that there’s a line to buying elections.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber calculated that New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $240 per vote when former Vice President Joe Biden spent $10 per vote.

The money for Bloomberg wasn’t just over the course of the last year, it was in just 100 days, releasing a kind of Bloomberg explosion that got him on the debate stage and earned him at least a few delegates.

A panel discussion, however, pundits noted that it wasn’t exactly the money that was the problem. If Bloomberg has the charisma of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the brains of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and the money, it could have been a different night.

There is a silver-lining to Bloomberg’s spending, for 2020, however, and that’s the overwhelming amount of data and information he was able to gather that Trump has been using for years and Democrats have ignored.

See the full discussion below:

