Bolsonaro son accuses China over coronavirus
The son of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has joined US President Donald Trump in criticizing China over the spread of the coronavirus, prompting demands from Beijing for an apology.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, a 35-year-old lawmaker, accused China on Tuesday of concealing information about the spread of COVID-19, saying the country’s actions were similar to what “the Soviet dictatorship” did during the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
“Once again, a dictatorship preferred to hide something serious to avoid criticism, when it could have saved countless lives,” Bolsonaro’s third son on Twitter.
“China is guilty and freedom would be the solution,” he said.
China’s Ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, demanded an apology from the lawmaker “to the Chinese people” in a tweet written in Chinese and Portuguese.
Brazil’s lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia hurriedly apologized on behalf of the chamber “for the thoughtless words of Eduardo Bolsonaro.”
China’s embassy in Brasilia accused Bolsonaro of carrying on Trump’s animosity towards Beijing.
“We are familiar with your irresponsible words. You imitate your dear (American) friends. On your return from Miami, you unfortunately caught a mental virus, which infected the friendship between our peoples,” the embassy said in a tweet.
The junior Bolsonaro was part of the delegation that accompanied his father to Miami from March 7-10 on a visit to the United States, which included a dinner with Trump, who has repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”
China is Brazil’s leading trade partner, where it exports iron ore, beef and soybeans.
Photo: Eduardo Bolsonaro (L) and Jair Bolsonaro (R) AFP/File
© 2020 AFP
Trump explodes at reporters during virus briefing: ‘The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media’
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that news media is more dangerous to his administration than the coronavirus.
At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, the president sparred with reporters who wanted to know why the federal government seemed to be caught off guard by COVID-19.
"It could have been stopped pretty easily if everybody had known," Trump complained.
"You said you did know," NBC's Kristen Welker shot back.
"It could have been stopped in its tracks," Trump argued. "Unfortunately, [China] didn't decide to make it public."
"You did say a few days ago that you did have a sense that this was a pandemic," Welker pressed. "So why was the United States not prepared with more tests?"
Detained US veteran released on medical furlough in Iran: Pompeo
A US military veteran imprisoned in Iran was freed Monday for medical reasons on condition that he stay in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Michael White has been transferred for medical examinations to the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran in the absence of diplomatic relations, Pompeo said.
"The United States will continue to work for Michael's full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran," Pompeo said.
White, who spent 13 years in the US Navy, was arrested in July 2018 in the northeastern city of Mashhad while visiting a girlfriend he reportedly met online.
Monaco’s Prince Albert II tests positive for coronavirus
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the principality said in a statement Thursday, adding there were "no concerns for his health."
The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.
The announcement came three days after Monaco's prime minister, Serge Telle, announced that he too had caught COVID-19.
Monaco has said all public spaces will be closed to the public starting at midnight on Saturday, including its emblematic casinos catering to the global jet-set, as it joins the ranks of nations locking down in a bid to stem the outbreak.