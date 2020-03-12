Brazilian spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after he meets with Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the the novel coronavirus.

Brazilian media confirmed on Thursday that Wajngarten’s test results are positive for COVID-19.

A photo quickly emerged of the official meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago recently. It is unclear if either of the U.S. leaders plans to be tested.

