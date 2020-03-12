Brazilian spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after he meets with Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago
Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the the novel coronavirus.
Brazilian media confirmed on Thursday that Wajngarten’s test results are positive for COVID-19.
A photo quickly emerged of the official meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago recently. It is unclear if either of the U.S. leaders plans to be tested.
The Brazilian newspaper @Estadao now also reporting that Wajngarten tested positive for Covid-19. Here was Bolsonaro’s Communications chief (who yesterday cursed the @folha reporter who broke the news that he returned with symptoms) with Trump & Pence last week at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/v07UxfdwxY
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 12, 2020