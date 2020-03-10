Brazil’s Bolsonaro says virus threat is ‘overstated’
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday minimized the threat of the new coronavirus — which has killed nearly 4,000 people in more than 60 countries and tanked global financial markets — saying its destructive power has been “overstated.”
The fall of world markets “basically has to do with the price of oil, which sank 30 percent, and with the coronavirus issue too,” said the ultra-right wing president to a crowd of about 200 Brazilian supporters in Miami, where he is visiting in an effort to drum up foreign investment.
“In my opinion, that virus’s destructive power is overstated. Maybe it is even potentially being exaggerated for political reasons,” Bolsonaro said.
The Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 12 percent Monday, its biggest fall since 1998, and shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras dropped more than 31 percent, as world investors panicked in the face of the spread of the new coronavirus and plunging oil prices.
Bolsonaro is traveling around Florida to boost investor confidence in Latin America’s biggest economy.
While visiting the state, Bolsonaro met with US President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, north of Miami.
Trump has faced criticism for his own efforts to downplay the coronavirus’s threat by repeatedly contradicting government public health experts.
Trump — flanked by Bolsonaro — said on Saturday he was “not concerned at all” about the virus and that he planned to continue his political rallies as normal even as a flood of other public events were canceled.
The head of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday that “the threat of a pandemic has become very real” as cases rise around the globe, including in Brazil.
© 2020 AFP
Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: In the coming weeks and months, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States could leave workers scrambling to figure out what happens to their job – and their pay – if the new coronavirus prevents them from reporting to work. The answer will depend on your employer’s policy, the laws of your state and the reason you will be away. Elizabeth Tippett, who has spent over a dozen years as a workplace lawyer and scholar, offers a primer.1. Can I take time off if I get sick with coronavirus?
The first thing to do is figure out whether your company has a sick leave policy.
Breaking Banner
‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."
2020 Election
Why the US still hasn’t had a woman president
Estonia, Singapore, Ethiopia and Finland – these are some of the 21 countries currently governed by a female president or prime minister.
Yet a woman president of the U.S. still remains only a hypothetical.
The 2020 Democratic nomination contest originally featured six women candidates, a record number. But the most prominent female candidates for the Democratic nomination – Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – have all dropped out, and the focus of the race has narrowed to two males.