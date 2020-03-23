Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

“To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death,” Flanagan wrote on Instagram. “But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband.”

“His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome,” the lt. governor pleaded.

She added: “If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you.”