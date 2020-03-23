Quantcast
Connect with us

Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

“To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death,” Flanagan wrote on Instagram. “But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome,” the lt. governor pleaded.

She added: “If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you.”

View this post on Instagram

Almost exactly two months after we buried our dad, my brother Ron passed away on Saturday. To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband. Ron was a tough-as-nails Marine who was a big teddy bear on the inside. He never left my dad’s side during his final weeks and took care of everyone else in the way only he could. His politics didn’t match mine AT ALL (and we joked about it constantly) but Ron was a very good man who had an amazing capacity to love. I miss him dearly. Several weeks ago, Ron was diagnosed with cancer. His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you. #StayHomeMN

A post shared by Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) on


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham begs Trump not to back off COVID-19 containment as reports emerge that he’s growing impatient

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday begged President Donald Trump to not prematurely give up on the encouragement of social distancing in an effort to restart the American economy.

Writing on Twitter, Graham tried to convince Trump that social distancing was still the right response and the best way to contain the disease's damage to both the economy and public health.

"We are fighting a two-front war -- trying to destroy the virus while keeping the economy afloat," Graham wrote. "As Dr. Fauci has consistently said, we should always err on the side of doing more -- not less -- when it comes to containment. President Trump’s best decision was stopping travel from China early on. I hope we will not undercut that decision by suggesting we back off aggressive containment policies within the United States."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist hopes the one thing coronavirus can do is stop the GOP from lying

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote in her Monday column that the one thing she hopes comes out of the coronavirus crisis is that the Republican myths will finally stop.

The slate of lies that the GOP tells, about science in particular, has put their voters and constituents in serious danger.

"The economic impact alone will devastate families for years to come; the demands placed on our health system put us all at risk," Rubin wrote Monday. "That is the climate-change crisis, but these days we find a parallel in the global covid-19 pandemic. The climate crisis’s timeline is longer (although not much longer) and the solutions are more complicated than the coronavirus crisis, but both the pandemic and climate change are inescapable facts with deadly outcomes unless our behavior radically changes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Russia was winning the Mueller litigation — even before Barr killed it

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, Daily Beast reporter Casey Michel laid out the depressing reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin and his army of trolls had the upper hand in former special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecution — even before the federal lawyers working for Attorney General William Barr moved to drop the charges.

"On a warm fall evening in late 2018, I received a message on Twitter from a group of self-described “anonymous hackers” who claimed they’d swiped Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s database," wrote Michel. "'We are like hundreds of others, but we are the one and only who got the Special Counsel Mueller database,' the message read, busted English and all. The self-described hackers claimed they’d tapped into a local Russian server, accessing all and sundry from what Mueller and his team had already compiled. The hackers passed along a series of files, a supposed good-faith offer of their findings, so that I could amplify Mueller’s findings, Mueller’s work, Mueller’s accusations far and wide."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image