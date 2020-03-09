‘Business as usual’: Press secretary adamantly denies White House doing anything different amid coronavirus pandemic
The Trump administration’s press secretary is adamantly denying the White House is doing anything different internally amid the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Grisham took time out Monday morning to chastise reporters for suggesting it is anything except “business as usual” in the West Wing.
“Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false,” Grisham said, according to the White House press pool.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”
Business as usual for this White House includes President Donald Trump attending two Florida fundraisers over the past few days, including late Monday morning, taking in an estimated $14 million. It also includes the President playing golf all weekend, and tweeting up a storm, as the markets a dropping so far they had to be shut down for 15 minutes earlier after triggering an automatic “circuit breaker” drop of 7%.
Trump and his close advisers have not been tested for coronavirus despite possible CPAC exposure: report
Even though multiple Trump administration who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, apparently President Donald Trump himself still has not undergone testing for the disease.
White House sources tell ABC News' Justin Fishel that "POTUS and his closest advisers have not been tested for coronavirus as of now," even though multiple CPAC attendees, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are both self-quarantining after being exposed.