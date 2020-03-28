BUSTED: Florida’s GOP governor illegally denied Miami Herald access to coronavirus briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis denied the Miami Herald access to a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing, the newspaper’s Tallahassee Bureau Chief reported Saturday.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to violate the state’s public meeting laws and chose to exclude the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times from a media briefing at the Capitol,” Mary Ellen Klas reported.

“His media staff told another reporter, NSF’s Jim Turner, that if he insisted that we be allowed in, Turner would be kept out,” she noted.

Klas revealed the questions DiSantis would have been asked in a Twitter thread:

.GovRonDeSantis decided to violate the state's public meeting laws and chose to exclude the @MiamiHerald and @TB_Times from a media briefing at the Capitol. He was so determined to keep us out, he had an FDLE vehicle pick up TV reporter Mike Vasilinda to give him back door access — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 28, 2020

Want to know the questions @GovRonDeSantis didn't want to get today, so he kept us out? You are preparing four alternative hospitals to prepare for a surge in hospital capacity, please explain when Florida will reach its peak? What is the timeline?/thread — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 28, 2020

Health care workers are especially at risk; a 33-year Miami-Dade Nurse has died from #COVID19, what are you doing to assist them? You are critical of the reckless behavior of people from NYC and NOLA. Are you fostering it by not imposing stricter restrictions across the state? — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 28, 2020

