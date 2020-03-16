BUSTED: Trump said nobody knew about coronavirus a month ago — but he was briefed two months ago

During a press conference addressing the growing coronavirus outbreak this Monday, President Trump tried to stress to a room full of reporters that the outbreak was so unexpected that no one knew about it a month ago.

“We have an invisible enemy. We have a problem a month ago nobody ever thought about,” Trump said. “It’s just so contagious — sort of record-setting type contagion.”

But as POLITICO’s Dan Diamond points out, it’s now almost two months to the day that Trump was warned about the impending pandemic.

“In presser, Trump says ‘we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about,'” Diamond wrote. “Trump was first briefed about coronavirus threat almost exactly two months ago today.”

In presser, Trump says “we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about.” Trump was first briefed about coronavirus threat almost exactly two months ago today. pic.twitter.com/Im2Dee72TY — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 16, 2020

Others piled on as well:

literally millions of people were talking about it. he called it a hoax — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) March 16, 2020

Cue the clip from Davos where he’s asked about it – back in January. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 16, 2020

On January 22nd, Donald Trump was asked if he was worried about a coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GwB87OOc0Z — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 16, 2020

“a month ago nobody ever thought about” is an admission of utter failure on the part of this administration. — Elliott Kay (@ElliottKaybooks) March 16, 2020

FFS! You and the FOX echo chamber were the ONLY ones NOT thinking about it, you chucklehead! — Krys10iam 🎩 (@krys10iam) March 16, 2020

I am fairly sure we knew this was coming a month ago. — John Kinnear (@askdadblog) March 16, 2020

Is this where he claim that only he can fix it, after saying he holds no responsibility? Does anyone think he is a leader? — Joe (@rockytech) March 16, 2020

Unfortunately his followers do, they are dug in no matter what. — TR (@tinar99) March 16, 2020

To be fair, he can’t remember past yesterday, unless Hillary or Obama were involved. — Roberto (@Big_Boofy9923) March 16, 2020

How this idiot is still in power is simply astonishing. — Frank Marino (@fmgraphics1) March 16, 2020