California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.

The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:

California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 19, 2020

California, the most populous state in America, has been devastated by coronavirus, with large portions of the Bay Area instituting “shelter in place” orders and virtually all public gatherings shut down.