Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces dramatic border restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took dramatic action on Monday to close down travel to his country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“We will be denying entry to Canada from people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” he said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and — at this time — U.S. citizens.”

It was not clear immediately why Americans were exempted from the broader ban.

The move was an even more extreme measure than the policy announced by President Donald Trump last week, which banned travel to the United States from countries in continental Europe. But unlike Trump, Trudeau did not completely bungle the announcement, making it clear that there were significant exceptions to the policy and sending no indications that it would restrict trade and cargo.

Watch the clip below.


