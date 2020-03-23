‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow immediately mocked for claiming Trump ‘is right’ to say ‘cure can’t be worse than the disease’

President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.

Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.

In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”

“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.

KUDLOW teases that Trump will try to send people back to work next week: “We can’t shut in the economy… POTUS is right: The cure can’t be worse than the disease, & we’re gonna have to make some difficult trade-offs… I spoke w/ POTUS about this very subject late last evening.” pic.twitter.com/OV02aLFGxh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.

It should’ve been a huge scandal when Trump appointed Larry Fucking Kudlow, a well-known charlatan, to a position of real power—something that the media recognized as a danger to the nation and never stopped asking questions about. Instead, they normalized it and now here we are. https://t.co/YXYCgHQDjV — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 23, 2020

Kudow, the drunk epidemiologist, is my favorite character in this season of the Trump show. — Chris Zang (@CDmasterZang) March 23, 2020

Larry Kudlow is 72. Does he realize he’s a part of that trade off? https://t.co/wI669RSObg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2020

The cruelty of what he’s saying – if people die, oh well, the economy must go on – is offensive in of itself, but it’s also frustrating to consider how relatively stupid and short sighted this line of thinking is given how much worse it will be by next week. https://t.co/fGpCpRaznr — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 23, 2020

There is no cure for the coronavirus, so that alone makes this a stupid thing to say. But presuming he means ending physical distancing to help the U.S. economy, it isn’t difficult to surmise that the workers most in jeopardy of infection won’t be guys like Trump or Larry Kudlow. https://t.co/DEQ9xcdCPm — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 23, 2020

Serious question: Has Larry Kudlow ever been right about anything? pic.twitter.com/SicpklmpFH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

“I don’t care if people die! I want my Stock Market money back!” -Rich People of the US. https://t.co/9nV46p64ia — Eric Powell (@goonguy) March 23, 2020

This is a deeply stupid, deeply false choice. The economy is not going to work if we don’t solve the public health crisis. You think restaurants are going to be all good on Saturday? Anyway pretending otherwise is wrong and trying to fool the S&P for a few hours. https://t.co/7qoAUwJ2uh — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) March 23, 2020

When we’re 200 deep in the ER and your kid dies from a burst appendix because we were so overwhelmed, you can at least take solace that the cure wasn’t worse than the disease. https://t.co/DizsE8AirC — Kellen Squire (@SquireForYou) March 23, 2020