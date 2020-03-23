Quantcast
‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow immediately mocked for claiming Trump ‘is right’ to say ‘cure can’t be worse than the disease’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.

Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.

In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”

“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.

Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Americans rage against #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund as stimulus bill fails for second time

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

For the second time in just 24 hours, the Republicans' stimulus package failed to pass. The GOP members took to Twitter to attack those refusing to give them a blank check that contains, among other things, a $500 billion slush fund to use however Republicans want.

There is a Democratic bill that both parties have been working to negotiate out of the House, so it's unclear why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can't wait for both parties and chambers to negotiate the final bill.

Twitter responded to the vote failure with the hashtags #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund. You can see people shaming Republican senators and other comments from Twitter below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He is furious’: White House aides fear Trump is on a collision course with Anthony Fauci

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

According to reports, President Trump is considering ways to reopen the economy despite the advice of top health officials that the move would be too soon. Now, according to a report from Vanity Fair, Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told him that the only way to successfully fight the coronavirus outbreak was to bring the economy to a halt.

“Trump is furious,” a former West Wing official told Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman. “He’s been calling business leaders asking if he should just reopen the economy."

While Trump hasn't challenged Dr. Fauci directly, on Sunday he tweeted in all caps, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump feels he can ignore Dr. Fauci after hearing Jared Kushner’s ‘conspiracy theories’ about coronavirus: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that "he can ignore Fauci’s opinion" because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he's been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading
 
 
