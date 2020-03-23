‘Charlatan’ Larry Kudlow immediately mocked for claiming Trump ‘is right’ to say ‘cure can’t be worse than the disease’
President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was sidelined recently after lying on his former network, CNBC, falsely claiming the coronavirus was “contained” – and almost “airtight” – in a blatant attempt to protect the administration. He was wrong.
Kudlow is back on TV, this time on Fox News, to once again protect and applaud President Donald Trump.
In a stroke of midnight tweet Trump made clear he values the health of the stock market over the health of the American worker, and strongly implied he wants people to go back to work, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t shut in the economy,” Kudlow told a Fox News anchor, who had just mischaracterized remarks made earlier Monday by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”
“The President is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs,” he insisted, making clear that the deaths of hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans (per a federal government report) is just a “difficult tradeoff” for returning the stock markets back to their previous levels.
KUDLOW teases that Trump will try to send people back to work next week: “We can’t shut in the economy… POTUS is right: The cure can’t be worse than the disease, & we’re gonna have to make some difficult trade-offs… I spoke w/ POTUS about this very subject late last evening.” pic.twitter.com/OV02aLFGxh
Kudlow’s remarks were not well-received.
It should’ve been a huge scandal when Trump appointed Larry Fucking Kudlow, a well-known charlatan, to a position of real power—something that the media recognized as a danger to the nation and never stopped asking questions about. Instead, they normalized it and now here we are. https://t.co/YXYCgHQDjV
Kudow, the drunk epidemiologist, is my favorite character in this season of the Trump show.
Larry Kudlow is 72.
Does he realize he’s a part of that trade off? https://t.co/wI669RSObg
The cruelty of what he’s saying – if people die, oh well, the economy must go on – is offensive in of itself, but it’s also frustrating to consider how relatively stupid and short sighted this line of thinking is given how much worse it will be by next week. https://t.co/fGpCpRaznr
There is no cure for the coronavirus, so that alone makes this a stupid thing to say. But presuming he means ending physical distancing to help the U.S. economy, it isn’t difficult to surmise that the workers most in jeopardy of infection won’t be guys like Trump or Larry Kudlow. https://t.co/DEQ9xcdCPm
Serious question: Has Larry Kudlow ever been right about anything? pic.twitter.com/SicpklmpFH
“I don’t care if people die! I want my Stock Market money back!” -Rich People of the US. https://t.co/9nV46p64ia
This is a deeply stupid, deeply false choice. The economy is not going to work if we don’t solve the public health crisis. You think restaurants are going to be all good on Saturday? Anyway pretending otherwise is wrong and trying to fool the S&P for a few hours. https://t.co/7qoAUwJ2uh
When we’re 200 deep in the ER and your kid dies from a burst appendix because we were so overwhelmed, you can at least take solace that the cure wasn’t worse than the disease. https://t.co/DizsE8AirC
Breaking Banner
Americans rage against #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund as stimulus bill fails for second time
For the second time in just 24 hours, the Republicans' stimulus package failed to pass. The GOP members took to Twitter to attack those refusing to give them a blank check that contains, among other things, a $500 billion slush fund to use however Republicans want.
There is a Democratic bill that both parties have been working to negotiate out of the House, so it's unclear why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can't wait for both parties and chambers to negotiate the final bill.
Twitter responded to the vote failure with the hashtags #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund. You can see people shaming Republican senators and other comments from Twitter below:
Breaking Banner
‘He is furious’: White House aides fear Trump is on a collision course with Anthony Fauci
According to reports, President Trump is considering ways to reopen the economy despite the advice of top health officials that the move would be too soon. Now, according to a report from Vanity Fair, Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told him that the only way to successfully fight the coronavirus outbreak was to bring the economy to a halt.
“Trump is furious,” a former West Wing official told Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman. “He’s been calling business leaders asking if he should just reopen the economy."
While Trump hasn't challenged Dr. Fauci directly, on Sunday he tweeted in all caps, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"
Breaking Banner
Trump feels he can ignore Dr. Fauci after hearing Jared Kushner’s ‘conspiracy theories’ about coronavirus: report
President Donald Trump's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that "he can ignore Fauci’s opinion" because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he's been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.