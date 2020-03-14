Quantcast
Chef José Andrés blasts Republican John Cornyn as a 'disgrace to the great state of Texas' over coronavirus

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) spent his Saturday afternoon minimizing the threat of coronavirus.

The conservative lawmaker posted a picture of a bottle of Corona beer, poured into a small glass, complete with a lime.

“Be smart; don’t panic,” Cornyn urged. “We will get through this.”

Humanitarian and chef José Andrés blasted Cornyn’s message.

“Senator John Cornyn you are disgrace to the great state of Texas….people are dying, people are scare, they don’t need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy, and reassuring them that they will be tested, that wil not be evicted from their homes,” he posted on Twitter.


