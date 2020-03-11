Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail days before court hearing

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who gave classified information to WikiLeaks, was hospitalized after attempting suicide in jail.

The incident occurred days before a court hearing to determine whether to continue sanctions against Manning for contempt of court.

Manning has refused to comply with a grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being sought for extradition by U.S. prosecutors. She has written that the grand jury is “an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good.”

She originally gained national prominence after being court-martialed for revealing classified information. She spent seven years in a military prison, but her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama.