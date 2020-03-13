Children less sick from COVID-19, but still spread the virus
For reasons unknown, children rarely have severe symptoms when infected by COVID-19 and may even be a bit less likely to get the disease in the first place, experts told AFP.
But that doesn’t mean infants, toddlers and teens are not carriers for the new coronavirus, which jumped from animals to humans in central China at the end of last year.
As of Friday, there were over 140,000 confirmed cases in 124 countries, with more than 5,000 deaths.
Experts estimate that the true number of infections — many with mild or no symptoms — is far higher.
“We know children get infected with the virus, but they don’t appear to get very sick or die,” said Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“What we don’t know is how much these asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic kids transmit,” he told AFP. “This is key to understanding their role in the epidemic.”
In a study from mid-February of 44,000 confirmed cases in and around the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, the 10-to-19 age bracket made up one percent of infections and a single death.
Patients under 10 comprised less than one percent, with no deaths reported.
“We are still trying to wrap our heads around the deficit of cases among those under 20,” said Cecile Viboud, an epidemiologist at the US National Institute of Health’s Fogarty International Centre.
There are several theories as to why kids, especially young ones, are less prone to serious symptoms.
“Children see so many illnesses in the first years of life that their immune systems are tuned up and respond nicely to novel infection,” commented Sharon Nachman, head of paediatric infectious disease at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in New York state.
Whatever the reason, how easily children transmit the disease despite their relative imperviousness to illness “is directly relevant to the idea of closing schools,” according to Viboud.
– ‘Flattening the curve’ –
On Thursday French President Emmanuel Macron said all schools in France — from kindergarten to college — would shut their doors as of Monday, until further notice.
So far, 29 countries — including Ireland, China, Italy, Poland and Japan — have suspended classes nationwide, affecting nearly 400 million kids, according to UNESCO. Another 20 nations having taken partial measures.
Some argue that locking children out of the classroom is not worth the social disruption caused, and that keeping kids at home may further expose older people to the disease.
“It might make the epidemic or the ability to manage the consequences worse,” suggested Keith Neal, an emeritus professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham.
It could, for example, result in a reduction in the number of healthcare workers to care for the sick, and “an increase in grandparents delivering childcare — an age group at much greater risk,” he told AFP.
Thomas House, a statistician at the University of Manchester, said there are pros and cons.
“It helps to contain the spread of infection, but it creates a wider problem in society, like missing out on an education,” he said.
But most experts come down in favour of shuttering schools in order to slow the disease’s progress and distribute the number of critical cases over a longer time period in order to avoid overwhelming critical care units in hospitals, as happened in Wuhan and Italy.
Doctors in both places described war-like triage in which they incubated a patient on the last available respirator knowing that one or more others in equal need was likely to die.
For Nachman, pulling children out of school is “a very reasonable measure.”
“We assume that all children will get infection,” she said in an interview. “But if they pass it to their parents and household contacts, it will be over a longer period of time.”
“Instead of getting a hundred people sick tomorrow, we’ll get ten sick for the next ten days, which means less people coming into the hospital all at once.”
© 2020 AFP
Nicolle Wallace mocks Trump’s desperate attempt to ‘erase’ response to coronavirus: ‘Good old fashioned do-over’
President Donald Trump held a press conference in the Rose Garden Friday where he revealed a new strategy to face the coronavirus or COVID-19.
Trump repeatedly dismissed the massive failures of his administration to distribute test kits. Initially, Vice President Mike Pence said that there would be 1 million tests done by a week ago. Even a week later, there have only been a few thousand and the president is still shaking hands with people.
"Donald Trump, today, exercising his presidential prerogative for a do-over on coronavirus seeking to erase the stain of his disastrous Oval Office address," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace began her Friday show. "Today, taking to the Rose Garden to declare a national emergency that would free up billions of dollars in federal aid as the virus continues its spread in the United States. Measures to contain it have now impacted most aspects of the daily lives of everyday Americans."
US summons Chinese ambassador over COVID-19 conspiracy theory
The United States on Friday summoned China's ambassador after a senior official in Beijing tweeted the "ridiculous" suggestion that the US military started the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said.
David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for Asia, gave a "stern representation" to Ambassador Cui Tiankai a day after foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted the conspiracy theory.
"China is seeking to deflect criticism for its role in starting a global pandemic and not telling the world," a State Department official said.
"Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won't tolerate it, for the good of the Chinese people and the world," the official said.
Europe on lockdown as new coronavirus epicenter
The World Health Organization declared Europe the new epicentre of the coronavirus on Friday as countries across the globe sealed borders, shut shops and schools and cancelled top cultural and sporting events in a frenzied bid to slow the ballooning pandemic.
Financial markets went on a rollercoaster ride after a week of spectacular losses triggered by fears the deadly outbreak will lead to a worldwide economic recession.
Infections and deaths soared in Europe on Friday, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the continent now had "more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China".