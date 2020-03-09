China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
China has closed most of the makeshift hospitals opened to receive coronavirus patients in the epidemic’s epicentre as the number of new infections in the country hit a record low.
There were 40 new cases nationwide, the National Health Commission said Monday, the lowest number of fresh cases since it started reporting the data in January.
Most of the new cases, as well as 22 new deaths, were in Hubei, the central province at the epicentre of the outbreak.
The deaths — which were all in Hubei except one — bring the country’s toll to 3,119.
More than 80,700 people have been infected in total in mainland China.
New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks.
On Monday, all the new cases in the province were in the capital city Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.
In Wuhan, nearly 31,000 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the provincial government said.
Eleven of the 16 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan converted from public facilities including stadiums and schools were suspended by Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Two of the most recent makeshift hospitals to be closed — a converted sports centre and a factory — had enough capacity for nearly 2,000 patients at a time.
The two hospitals discharged a final batch of 61 patients on Sunday, Xinhua said.
New infections in China have been generally declining in recent weeks as the country’s draconian measures appear to be working.
A senior government official hinted last week that China could soon lift the lockdown on the province imposed in late January, which has effectively restricted the movement of some 56 million people in Hubei.
The only new cases outside Hubei were four imported from overseas, the health commission said, bringing the total of imported infections brought into the country to 67.
The rise in imported cases is raising fears that the country’s progress in bringing infections down could be undone, and several local authorities are imposing quarantines on those arriving from hard-hit areas.
Virus fears, violence hit International Women’s Day rallies
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, despite many events in Asia being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and attacks on women at some events in Europe and Asia.
Women were attacked at events in Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, police fired tear gas at women marching in Turkey and some politicians condemned what they said was police violence at a women's rally in Paris.
Some women who marched in ultra-conservative Pakistan came under attack with stones and sticks, reflecting the movement's challenge in a society where females are still put to death under ancient "honor" codes.
Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA
The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said Monday.
In its latest report -- which did not take into account an oil price war after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts -- the International Energy Agency chopped its current demand forecast by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
That would make for a small annual drop of 90,000 barrels per day, the first since 2009.
Furious John Oliver shreds Trump and Pence for only focusing on coronavirus numbers and not people
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show by blasting President Donald Trump and his administration for the complete failure on the response to the coronavirus in the United States.
He began with the president's knack for making up facts about the coronavirus, only to be contradicted in the next breath by the experts he's with.
"It now seems that every Trump press conference has to come with an epilogue from an expert clarifying all the things he just got wrong," said Oliver.
"If I could just jump in here," Oliver said, pretending to be an expert refuting Trump. "The president just said we'll get a cure very quickly. It's more likely it will take at least a year. He also said that it's the 'meanest virus he's ever seen.' That's ridiculous. It's a virus. It has no intent. You also saw the president assure us that you can't catch the virus 'sucking on Ds.' I then mistakenly asked, 'Ds what?' To which he replied, 'Ds nuts,' and demanded a high-five. While I cannot believe I have to say this, depending on the nuts we cannot say for absolute certainty that you would not get the coronavirus from sucking on 'dose' on 'dose nuts.'"