China embarks on clinical trial for virus vaccine
hina has started the first phase of a clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine, records show, as the world’s scientists race to find a way to combat the deadly pathogen.
It comes after US health officials said last week they had started a trial to evaluate a possible vaccine in Seattle.
The Chinese effort began on March 16 — the same day as the US announcement — and is expected to continue until the end of the year, according to a filing in the country’s Clinical Trial Registry, dated March 17.
“Volunteers of the COVID-19 phase one trial have already started receiving the vaccine,” a staff member involved in the government-funded project told AFP on Sunday.
The 108 participants, aged between 18 and 60, will be tested in three groups and given different dosages. They are all residents of the central city of Wuhan — where the new coronavirus first emerged late last year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and governments step up protection measures, pharmaceutical companies and research labs around the world are working at full tilt.
There are currently no approved vaccines or medication for the new disease, which has killed more than 13,000 people worldwide so far.
The vaccine trial announcements come amid an escalating feud between the US and China over the pandemic, with President Donald Trump enraging Beijing by speaking of the “Chinese virus”.
China’s nationalistic Global Times published an opinion piece last week noting “the development of a vaccine is a battle that China cannot afford to lose”.
But the quest is expected to take time — the US candidate vaccine may take another year to 18 months before becoming available.
An antiviral treatment called remdesivir, made by US-based Gilead Sciences, is already in the final stages of clinical trials in Asia and doctors in China have reported it has proven effective in fighting the disease.
But only randomised trials will allow scientists to know for sure if it really helps or whether patients would have recovered without it.
AOC takes shot at Trump on CNN for lack of pandemic help: ‘We can’t wait until people start dying in large numbers’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized President Donald Trump for not using his powers under the Defense Production Act, telling host Jake Tapper it will cost lives.
Pointing out that hospitals in her district are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, the New York lawmaker said the president has waited too long to invoke his powers to compel companies to ramp up production of needed supplies.
"The fact that the president has not invoked the Defense Production Act for the purpose of emergency manufacturing is going to cost lives," she told the host before adding, "We cannot wait until people start really dying in large numbers … we need to start this production right now to get ready for the surge that is coming in two to three weeks.”
A pandemic is no time to dismantle regulatory safeguards
As much of the economy melts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, many large corporations are lining up for financial bailouts from the federal government.
Assuming the right safeguards are put in place, these payments may be justified.
Yet there is a risk that big business may also seek another kind of assistance whose benefit is more dubious: relief from regulations.
Some loosening of restrictions make sense in a crisis. Federal regulators are already taking steps to address immediate needs. The FDA is changing rules so that private labs and state health departments can more readily use COVID-19 tests developed outside of the agency. HHS is allowing healthcare providers to bill Medicare for telemedicine sessions.