China says Mike Pompeo ‘lying’ in new coronavirus clash
The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus pandemic to social media, with Beijing telling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he was “lying through (his) teeth.”
In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said Beijing “wasted valuable days” after identifying the novel coronavirus by letting “hundreds of thousands” leave the epicenter of Wuhan to places including Italy, which has surpassed China as the country with the highest death toll.
“The Chinese Communist Party didn’t get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that,” Pompeo said.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying voiced anger on Twitter, writing in English: “Stop lying through your teeth!”
“As WHO experts said, China’s efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases,” she tweeted.
She said that China first told the United States of the novel coronavirus outbreak on January 3, with the State Department alerting Americans in Wuhan on January 15.
“And now blame China for delay? Seriously?” she wrote.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus replied: “By Jan. 3, Chinese authorities had already ordered #COVID19 virus samples destroyed, silenced Wuhan doctors, and censored public concerns online.”
Hua “is right: This is a timeline the world must absolutely scrutinize,” Ortagus tweeted.
Already tense relations between the two powers have worsened over the pandemic, which China has appeared to bring under control but has severely disrupted life in much of the world and infected more than 10,000 people globally.
The United States last week summoned the Chinese ambassador after another foreign ministry spokesman tweeted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan.
President Donald Trump in turn has angered Beijing by insisting on referring to SARS-CoV-2 as the “Chinese virus,” a terminology discouraged by the World Health Organization.
© 2020 AFP
WATCH: Dr. Fauci facepalms right behind Trump after he rants about ‘Deep State Department’
Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on camera putting his hand over his face during one of President Donald Trump's rants about the "deep state" on Friday.
While at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "go back to the State Department -- or as they call it, the Deep State Department -- and do his job."
At this point, Fauci facepalmed even as Trump kept talking.
Watch the video below.
Watch Dr. Fauci’s reaction when the President says the “Deep State Department” pic.twitter.com/yuJOXRuPUl
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump blows up on ‘terrible’ NBC reporter Peter Alexander for grilling him over coronavirus medication
President Donald Trump snapped at NBC's Peter Alexander during a contentious press conference on Friday afternoon after the White House correspondent accused him of overselling a medication that could slow down the effects of the coronavirus.
In a quick back and forth, Alexander stated that the president may be giving the public false hope over the drug, which caused Trump to snap back.
"So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now," Alexander asked.
""I say that you’re a terrible reporter… It is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people," the president shot back. "The American people are looking for hope and the same with NBC and Comcast who you do work for -- let me say something, that's really bad reporting. You want to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism."
Breaking Banner
Trump overrides Fauci at COVID-19 briefing after the NIH official tempers expectations for coronavirus cure
President Donald Trump on Friday insisted hydroxychloroquine was "very effective" after a top NIH official warned that clinical research needed to be done before it was used against the novel coronavirus.
During a White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the anti-malaria drug held some promise in the treatment of COVID-19 -- but warned that currently there were only "anecdotal" reports of its effectiveness.
But Trump stepped in to continue to hype the drug.
"I think without saying too much, I'm probably more of a fan of that than -- maybe than anybody, but I'm a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It's early, but I have seen things that are impressive," he said.